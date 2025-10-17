Shopee Malaysia Celebrates Local MSMEs at Shopee Rai Lokal: Sembang Niaga, Empowering MSMEs for Year-End Success

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - Shopee Malaysia hosted Shopee Rai Lokal: Sembang Niaga, a dedicated event celebrating the journeys and achievements of local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the platform. The event brought together more than 100 sellers from across the country, providing them with valuable insights and practical tools to prepare for the upcoming year-end shopping season.

Marking ten years of supporting local entrepreneurship, Shopee reaffirmed its commitment to small business growth by strengthening ties with its ever-growing seller community. The event also spotlighted inspiring MSME success stories and recognised top-performing sellers from the recent 10.10 Brands Festival, who received prizes including smartphones, holiday packages, and vouchers.

Driving MSME Readiness and Resilience for 11.11 and Beyond

The Shopee Rai Lokal: Sembang Niaga event also recognised top-performing sellers from the 10.10 Brands Festival, while providing participants with a closer look at the Shopee Rai Lokal RM50 Million MSME Growth Package, first announced earlier in the week. The session deepened seller understanding of how the package’s expanded marketing, logistics, and digital support can help drive business growth during the upcoming 11.11 and 12.12 campaigns.

Throughout the day, participants also engaged in hands-on learning sessions, gaining practical knowledge on how to grow their businesses more effectively using Shopee’s suite of tools and programmes. These included sessions on how to use Shopee’s free AI Modify for You Image Assistant to enhance product visuals, as well as insights on expanding to new markets via the MY-SG Direct and Shopee International Platform (SIP) programmes, which enable cross-border sales to Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The event built on sellers’ success during the recent 10.10 Brands Festival, which saw participating brands record up to six times more orders compared to an average day, helping them carry this momentum forward as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 and 12.12 campaigns.

Saovanee Chan-Somchit, Country Director of Shopee Malaysia, said, “This event is about bringing our community of sellers together to seize the momentum of the year-end shopping season with confidence. We know how crucial these final months are for MSMEs, and we want every seller to feel equipped and supported to make the most of the opportunities ahead. Through initiatives like Shopee Rai Lokal and Shopee University, we’re helping local entrepreneurs strengthen their capabilities, connect with more customers, and achieve sustainable growth in the digital economy.”

Attendees also explored interactive booths and training sessions on Shopee services such as Fulfilled-by-Shopee, Affiliate Marketing Solutions and Paid Ads, alongside local food stalls and immersive Shopee Live and ShopeeUni workshops, encouraging both learning and community building.

Celebrating Success and Community Spirit

To celebrate local entrepreneurship, Shopee recognises the Top 10.10 MSME Sellers with exclusive rewards and token of appreciation for their outstanding performance on Shopee.

James Lau, who was recognised as a Top 10.10 MSME seller, shared, “I am honoured to be recognised as a Top MSME seller and look forward to sharing this prize with my family. I am truly grateful to Shopee for the opportunities it has given me to grow my business and reach more customers across Malaysia.”

The event also featured inspiring stories from members of the Shopee Bintang Community Group, who shared their experiences navigating entrepreneurship through Shopee. Among them was Edward Wong, founder of HomeDecoStore, who turned a career setback into a thriving e-commerce business.

“Losing my job as a flight instructor during the pandemic was a turning point. I started small, learning everything from scratch before discovering a niche in mini prayer mats. Shopee Live allowed me to connect directly with customers and design products that reflect their preferences while respecting religious values,” he shared.

Syahmi Kamal from MulaShopee, one of the sellers at the event, said, “Sembang Niaga was such a fun and eye-opening experience. It was great meeting fellow sellers and discovering the new ways Shopee is helping us – from the generous MSME Growth Package to AI tools that make running our businesses easier.”

As Shopee celebrates ten years of empowering entrepreneurs in Malaysia, the platform remains focused on driving meaningful progress for MSMEs in the digital economy. Beyond seasonal campaigns, Shopee aims to build lasting growth for sellers by deepening its ecosystem of support — combining technology, education, and community to create more inclusive opportunities nationwide.

“The energy and optimism we’ve seen from our sellers at Shopee Rai Lokal: Sembang Niaga truly reflect the spirit of Malaysia’s entrepreneurs. Together, we want to continue building an ecosystem and community where every Malaysian entrepreneur — no matter where they start — has the opportunity to grow sustainably and confidently in the digital economy. The past decade has shown what’s possible when technology and community come together, and we’re excited to continue this journey alongside our sellers,” Chan-Somchit added.

