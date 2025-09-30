Singapore’s first hybrid outdoor blind puts control back in homeowners’ hands

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2025 - More Singaporean households plan to create outdoor living spaces from balconies, patios or service yards, often enhanced with balcony blinds that offer shade and weather protection. The right blind system can turn it into an extra room for dining, work or a quiet evening by cutting glare and heat whilst keeping rain and dust out.

Traditionally, choosing between motorised and manual was high stakes; the wrong decision meant living with a system that did not suit your routine.

ZipBlind®, leading Singapore brand in ziptrack blinds, has launched ZipBlind® X, billed as the country’s first 2-in-1 hybrid outdoor blind. It removes the “motorised-versus-manual” dilemma by merging push-button controls together with an easy, spring-assisted hand pull. An all-in-one system.

“ZipBlind® X is an innovation built for daily life,“ said Guo Xiong. “A compact, quiet motor for convenience, and a fast natural-feel when you manually pull the blinds down. An evolution of outdoor living comfort.”

Design inspired by real customers

Customers have long shaped ZipBlind®’s design choices. The first flagship model they developed, integrated LED lighting for night use and a manual override for urgent moments, raising the bar in ziptrack blinds. ZipBlind® X carries that forward by tackling two common frustrations: Singapore’s weather can change in minutes, and misplacing a remote can lead to exposed balconies.

What’s new for homeowners

A combined system means everyday control becomes simpler. Family members can make quick, precise adjustments with a gentle pull, without reaching for a remote, app or wall switch.

In sudden weather changes, speed matters. ZipBlind®’s tests reveal that manual closing can be up to 20 seconds faster than waiting for a motor to start and complete its travel, which may help protect plants and furnishings during a storm. Manual operation also keeps control available when a remote is misplaced, batteries run flat or a home is not smart-enabled, and it remains usable during a power cut. The result is fewer interruptions and more consistent use of the space.

Families with children or pets gain safety. There are no dangling cords, and the guided tracks keep fabric stable in wind. Manual adjustments feel light, so older folks can operate the blind, maintaining shade and privacy without using apps daily.

Engineering that supports the promise

In addition to its new product features, ZipBlind®X retains its long product lifespan using aerospace-grade aluminium paired with industry-leading anti-microbial fabrics made in the USA. Its award-winning inventions extend fabric life by cushioning wind pressure and supporting fabric maintenance through self-cleaning innovations.

ZipBlind® products are independently tested by SETSCO, and the brand’s design has been recognised with the Singapore Good Design Award, underscoring its design-and-engineering focus in ziptrak blinds.

Anchored to its proven durability and everyday operability, ZipBlind® is further supported by local development and strong after-sales service.

Live demonstrations of ZipBlind® X are available exclusively at the ShadeSpace Experience Showroom, a showcase for anyone comparing options among the top ziptrack companies in Singapore. Customisation can only be made through ZipBlind® or ShadeSpace.

