Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (”Sunlight REIT”) Achieves a Four-Star Rating in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

HONG KONG SAR - 14 October 2024 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that Sunlight REIT has achieved a four-star rating in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment (”GRESB Assessment”), the leading global environmental, social and governance (”ESG”) benchmark in the real estate sector.

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, “We are delighted and honoured to have received a four-star rating in the latest GRESB Assessment - this recognition is a testament to the Manager’s unwavering commitment and ability to advance sustainability by integrating ESG values into the management and operations of Sunlight REIT. As a responsible landlord, we will continue to adhere to the overriding principle of striking a balance between profit, planet and people, and will strive to foster a culture of care and innovation to transit into a low-carbon economy and to create shared values for our stakeholders.”

Incidental to the change of financial year end date of Sunlight REIT from 30 June to 31 December, the next sustainability report of Sunlight REIT will cover an 18-month period from 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2024. To keep stakeholders abreast of the latest progress, the Manager will shortly upload an interim sustainability review to the corporate website of Sunlight REIT, providing a snapshot of the sustainability performance of Sunlight REIT for the 12 months ended 30 June 2024.

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization which provides a rigorous methodology and consistent framework to measure the ESG performance of real estate assets and portfolios. In 2023, more than 2,000 property companies, REITs, funds and developers with US7.2 trillion in assets participated, covering over 170,000 assets across 75 countries. Sunlight REIT has participated in GRESB Assessment since 2022.