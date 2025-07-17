SUNRATE Awarded In CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 List

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, announced today that it has been included in the prestigious CNBC’s list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025.

CNBC, a world leader in business news partnered with Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, to identify the top fintech companies from around the world. The World’s Top FinTech Companies 2025 list is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching KPIs like Payments, Alternate Finance, Financial Planning, Digital Assets, Neobanking, Wealth Technology, Business Process Solutions, and Banking Solutions. These segment-specific KPIs were derived from the following research methods:

-Publicly Available Data Points: In-depth research into relevant KPIs for more than 2,000 eligible companies was conducted using publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, and media monitoring.

-Open Online Application: More than 100 companies had the opportunity to be considered for the top list by submitting relevant KPIs.

“It’s a proud moment for SUNRATE to be recognised on CNBC’s list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies,“ said Paul Meng, Co-founder of SUNRATE. “Since day one, our strategic vision has been to revolutionise global B2B payments by building a global clearing network and harnessing blockchain technology to deliver secure, efficient, compliant, and transparent cross-border payment solutions. This milestone reflects the trust our global clients place in us.”

Meng added, “As we scale further, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities and global reach to support the full spectrum of businesses—from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to large corporates—empowering them to thrive in today’s fast-evolving global commerce landscape.”

