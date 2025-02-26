Temus Expands Digital Talent Pipeline with Fourth Step IT Up Intake

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2025 - Temus, a digital transformation firm headquartered in Singapore, has announced the return of Step IT Up Singapore, its flagship ‘hire, train, and place’ career conversion programme. Now in its fourth run, the programme will equip at least 20 more Singaporean locals—with no prior IT experience—for full-time tech roles at Temus through an intensive four-month training journey. With this latest intake, Step IT Up will have trained 80 individuals, making up nearly 20% of Temus’ total workforce.

The structured four-month curriculum prepares participants to become certified OutSystems Low-Code Developers, with guaranteed placement in Temus’ Cloud, Application, and Platform practice upon graduation.

Broadening Opportunities for Women in Tech

Since its launch in August 2022, Step IT Up has received over 3,000 applications for 60 places. This year, Temus is strengthening its commitment to gender diversity by reserving five spots for women who meet the programme’s recruitment criteria. This pledge supports Relaunch by SG Women in Tech (SGWIT), an initiative by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) that helps women re-enter the tech workforce.

Ng Lai Yee, Chief Executive Officer, Temus, said “As Singapore’s digital economy evolves, investing in human capital, not just technology, is critical to building a future-ready workforce. Women already make up at least 30% of our Step IT Up cohorts, and we are building on this momentum by setting aside dedicated places for those seeking a pathway back into tech. But this is just the baseline - we at Temus hope to see more women step up, raise the bar, and earn their place on merit. Our commitment remains clear: to strengthen Singapore’s digital talent pipeline and empower individuals, regardless of background, to shape their own digital future.”

Low-Code Talent to Meet High Enterprise Demand

The adoption of low-code development is accelerating across the Asia Pacific, with one-third of enterprises recognising it as a critical driver of automation and business resilience. By enabling companies to build applications with minimal manual coding, low-code helps businesses modernise operations faster and at a lower cost.

Temus, as OutSystems’ longest-serving services partner in Southeast Asia, is expanding its low-code capabilities to meet this growing demand. The company is building a talent pool of low-code developers to support clients across the public and private sectors, including a mainboard-listed Singapore telco, a global pharmaceutical leader, and the country’s largest private education institution.

Step IT Up: A Proven Career Launchpad

Since its launch, Step IT Up boasts a near-100% graduation rate across three cohorts. Programme graduates - trained in .NET development, OutSystems low-code development, and digital business analysis - have collectively contributed to over 15 digital transformation projects for Temus’ clients.

Stephen Yeo, Director, Cloud, Application and Platform - Low Code, Temus said: “Step IT Up continues to equip the next generation of digital talents with both technical and soft skills to adapt to the evolving digital landscape. We are incredibly proud to witness the growth of our graduates at Temus. Our culture of mentorship has played a key role in shaping their experiences, providing valuable insights that boost confidence and empower them to advance their careers in the tech sector.”

Pamela Ong, previously an administrator in the e-commerce industry, is now a Step IT Up graduate and low-code software developer at Temus. She said: “Joining the low-code development field alongside the Step IT Up graduates has been a rewarding experience. With the diversity of backgrounds represented, what truly stood out to me was the variety of approaches each person took to solve each challenge. I now appreciate the creative and different perspectives taken to produce results in this line of work. Working in low-code has also given me learning opportunities to experience different aspects of the software development cycle, and I want to continue to contribute to help solve real-world challenges here.”

Recruitment for the programme’s fourth intake is now open, with selected candidates set to begin training in June 2025. Participants will receive hands-on instruction in OutSystems platform best practices, architecture, integration, and performance, alongside essential coordination, project management, and communication skills to prepare them for successful careers in technology. Graduates will be guaranteed tech roles with market-competitive salaries, along with a stipend throughout the career conversion programme.

Temus welcomes Singaporean locals from all backgrounds to apply and take their next step into Singapore’s digital economy. Applications for Step IT Up close on 21 March 2025.

Interested candidates can apply at: www.stepitup.temus.com

https://www.temus.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/temus/

Hashtag: #Singapore #Technology #Temus #StepITUp