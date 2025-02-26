HANOI: Local small and medium enterprises (SME) need to apply artificial intelligence (AI) technology in their daily operations to help them enter foreign markets.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R Ramanan said local SMEs ought to make the most of the good relations between Malaysia and Vietnam to enter Vietnam’s market.

“They need to take the chance from the developing AI industry to boost the effectiveness of their operations and expand their markets. With good relations between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnam, it’s a market with potential to enter,” he told Malaysian media here today.

Ramanan is part of the Malaysian delegation that joined Anwar’s two-day working visit to Vietnam that began yesterday in conjunction with the second ASEAN Future Forum organised by Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry.

Besides delivering the keynote address at the forum this morning as ASEAN Chairman this year, the prime minister also held meetings with Vietnamese and Timor Leste leaders to discuss issues related to bilateral relations.

The prime minister has departed for Malaysia after paying a courtesy call to the Vietnamese President Luong Cuong this afternoon.