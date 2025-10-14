Thailand’s Café Amazon Accelerates Global Expansion with Sustainability and Social Impact at the Core

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 - Café Amazon, one of Thailand’s most recognizable coffee brands, is stepping up its international ambitions as it scales new markets and secures global recognition. The chain, operated by PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), has grown from a roadside coffee stop inside PTT Stations into one of Asia’s largest coffee chains with more than 5,000 outlets worldwide.

Café Amazon was recently named a winner of the World Branding Awards 2024–2025 by the World Branding Forum — its eighth consecutive win — highlighting its rise as a Thai brand with staying power on the global stage.

In the second quarter of 2025, Café Amazon sold more than 107 million cups of coffee — the equivalent of nearly 1.2 million cups a day — representing a rise of almost 5 million cups, or 4.9% year-on-year. The growth was driven by store expansion and resilient consumer demand. Already Thailand’s market leader, the brand is pushing deeper into Laos, the Philippines, Japan, Oman, and Bahrain through a franchise model designed to preserve global brand standards in design, quality, and service.

At the core of Café Amazon’s identity is its commitment to local coffee growers and sustainable farming practices. The company sources beans from farmers in northern Thailand — including Pang Khon, Phah Lang, Mae Wang, and Doi Inthanon — through long-term partnerships that improve agricultural techniques, lift smallholder incomes, expand forest cover, and contribute to cleaner air.

Back in Thailand, OR is scaling its 200-rai OASYS hub in Ayutthaya, an integrated complex covering roasting, bakery production, distribution, and a barista academy. The facility is powered partly by solar energy, operates on a zero-wastewater system, and creates new local employment — demonstrating OR’s strategy to link commercial growth with environmental stewardship.

Social impact remains a cornerstone of Café Amazon’s growth. Its “Café Amazon for Chance” program has expanded to over 430 outlets across Thailand, providing employment to underprivileged groups including the hearing-impaired and elderly. The initiative reflects the company’s belief that a café can be more than just a retail space — it can serve as a community platform.

By balancing growth, sustainability, and social inclusion, Café Amazon has secured its place among the world’s leading coffee brands. As it enters its next phase, the company is confident in its path to becoming one of the world’s leading coffee brands, while championing Thai pride and purpose-driven growth.

