$!The Future of Casting Is Now: IAmCasting Debuts 2.0 Enhanced Features at Singapore Media Festival 2024

IAmCasting, Singapore's leading casting platform, continues to revolutionise the media and entertainment landscape with the launch of a series of powerful new features at the Singapore Media Festival. Designed to reshape how talents and industry professionals connect, collaborate, and create, these updates mark a bold step forward in redefining and empowering the creative community like never before.

“Casting isn’t just about finding the right people - it’s about streamlining opportunities for creativity to thrive. With these new features, we’re enabling seamless collaboration and fostering stronger connections within the media and entertainment ecosystem,“ said Irene Ang, Founder of IAmCasting.

“These features reflect our commitment to being more than just a casting platform - we are a strategic partner to the industry. By incorporating user feedback and leveraging technology, we’re making casting simpler, faster, and more inclusive,“ said Jack Lim, CEO of IAmCasting.

Introducing Game-Changing Enhancements:

1. Streamlined Job Posting

-> Customizable Templates: Simplify your casting calls with ready-to-use templates tailored to specific roles.

-> Precise Job Segmentation: Effectively categorize roles to reach the perfect talent faster.

2. Seamlessly Simplified UX

-> Guided Onboarding: A step-by-step process designed for ease, ensuring a smooth experience for talents and agencies alike.

-> Quick Apply for Talents: Submit applications with just a few clicks for faster and more intuitive casting.

3. Empowering Teams with Multi-Level Account Access

-> Sub-Account Management: Add team members with customized permissions for secure and efficient collaboration.

-> Role-Based Access: Flexible controls ensure every user has the right tools for their role.

4. Game-Changing In-App Video Submissions

-> All-in-One Review Hub: Manage all submissions in one centralized platform, boosting efficiency.

-> Direct Audition Uploads: Simplify the audition process with seamless self-tape submissions.

5. Enhanced Casting Database Connectivity

-> Integrated Talent Database: A connected and searchable pool of talent at your fingertips.

A Platform for Boundless Collaboration with Equal Opportunities for All

These upgrades take IAmCasting to the next level, making it easier than ever to connect talents with productions across Singapore and beyond. Users love how it breaks down geographical barriers while offering unmatched convenience and efficiency.

Since its launch last December, IAmCasting has welcomed close to 3,000 talents from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, The Philippines, Thailand, and the U.S. to its platform. With over 40 talent agencies and production companies on board and joining, the community continues to grow, with even more partners expected to come onboard.

IAmCasting isn’t just about linking talents to jobs - it’s about building a vibrant community where ideas come to life, experiences are exchanged, and mentorship brings people together. It’s a space where every creative talent has the chance to shine and succeed.

“Our mission at IAmCasting has always been to empower talents and industry professionals by fostering seamless connections and meaningful opportunities. With the launch of our new 2.0 features, we’re enriching collaboration, igniting creativity, and creating a casting experience that enables everyone in the creative community to flourish and thrive,“ said Jack Lim, CEO of IAmCasting.

Transforming the Industry with IAmCasting

IAmCasting is revolutionizing talent discovery by eliminating geographical and time barriers, enabling seamless searches anytime, anywhere.

The platform bridges industry professionals - media owners, production houses, casting agencies, event organizers, and brand owners - with a diverse array of creative talents, including actors, models, hosts, content creators, singers, and athletes. With its unique and enhanced features, IAmCasting further streamlines the casting process, offering access to a broader talent pool and more job opportunities. This innovation reduces casting timelines from months to days, driving efficiency and opening new horizons for the media and entertainment industry.

