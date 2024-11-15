-> The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues

-> The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 - The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the MICHELIN Starred, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Selected restaurants, honouring 143 restaurants across Malaysia’s dynamic culinary landscape. This third edition highlights the country’s finest gastronomic experiences and introduces new award categories emphasising sustainability, innovation, and culinary excellence.

Dewakan Sets New Standard with Two MICHELIN Stars and Malaysia’s First MICHELIN Green Star

Dewakan, the celebrated contemporary Malaysian restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, has made history by being the first restaurant in Malaysia to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment to sustainability, while also retaining two MICHELIN Stars for its outstanding cuisine. Chef Darren Teoh Min Guo leads Dewakan’s efforts to source local ingredients, especially some unique local produce, and makes the best use of them to promote local Malaysian flavours, setting a great example. Taking a nose-to-tail approach to ensure every part of the ingredients is utilised and reducing waste by fermenting food scraps into homemade sauces, Dewakan exemplifies how fine dining and sustainability can go hand in hand.

The introduction of the first MICHELIN Green Star in Malaysia reflects the growing importance of sustainability in the culinary world. The MICHELIN Guide recognises that great food should not only tantalise the palate but also benefit the community and the planet. Dewakan’s efforts serve as an inspiration for other restaurants to adopt greener practices.

6 One MICHELIN Starred Restaurants, Including 2 New Additions

The 2025 edition also celebrates the addition of two new restaurants to the prestigious one MICHELIN Star category: Chim by Chef Noom, offering innovative contemporary Thai cuisine that serves Thai dishes rooted in tradition but with creative twists and stylish plating; and Molina, recognised for innovative dishes that are a delectable amalgam of French techniques, Nordic sensibility, and Asian twists. These two restaurants join a select group of 6 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, including Au Jardin, Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, Beta, and DC. by Darren Chin.

A Growing Selection of Bib Gourmand Establishments

In the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, the MICHELIN Guide continues to recognise exceptional value with its Bib Gourmand category, recognising 56 restaurants this year for their high-quality and affordable dining experiences. Among the 12 new entrants are Cantonese eatery Foong Lian and Peranakan establishment Winn’s Cafe, showcasing Malaysia’s local culinary gems.

Of particular note is BM Yam Rice has been moved from the MICHELIN Selected category to the Bib Gourmand list, acknowledging its consistent quality and value. Known for its rich and flavourful broth served with savoury yam rice, this beloved establishment in Penang has earned its place among the country’s most notable affordable dining options.

The 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments include a diverse range of culinary gems, including:

-> Kuala Lumpur: Coast by Kayra, Foong Lian, Leen’s, MTR 1924, and Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles.

-> Penang: BM Yam Rice, Laksalicious, Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng, Ravi’s Famous Apom Manis, Serabai Istimewa, Super Star Koay Teow Soup, and Winn’s Cafe.

10 New Entries Added to the MICHELIN Selected Category

This year’s MICHELIN Selected list includes 80 establishments, with 10 new additions. These restaurants range from street food vendors to steakhouses and innovative kitchens, offering diners a wide assortment of culinary experiences. Notable newcomers in Kuala Lumpur include barbecue specialists Atelier Binchotan and Bar Kar, contemporary French restaurant Potager, and contemporary Malaysian venue Terra Dining. In Penang, the Austrian dining room Christoph’s, Italian trattoria Jaloux, and innovative kitchen Lucky Hole are among others.

This year’s new entries showcase the exciting future of Malaysia’s dining scene, bringing unique perspectives to the nation and blending tradition with innovation.

The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards

Each year, the MICHELIN Guide highlights the exceptional individuals who elevate Malaysia’s dynamic dining scene. The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards continue this tradition, recognising top talents in service, sommelier, young chef, and opening of the year categories, all of which play an integral role in shaping the destination’s gastronomic landscape.

-> 2025 MICHELIN Guide Service Award

Mr. Azmi Ahmad Kamal of Chim by Chef Noom (new One MICHELIN Star) takes home the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Service Award for his unwavering commitment to exceptional service. Humble, polite, and friendly, Azmi’s professionalism shines from the moment you sit down. His keen observational skills and warm service make dining a delightful experience, earning him recognition as one of the hardest-working and friendliest staff members in the restaurant.

-> 2025 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

Recognised for his exceptional knowledge and passion for wine, Mr. Han Lai from Terra Dining (new MICHELIN Selected) receives the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Sommelier Award. With around three years of service experience and a background in the wine industry, Lai offers curated wine pairing options with either three or five glasses, enhancing the dining experience and complementing each meal perfectly.

-> 2025 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

Mr. Waymann Cheong from Lucky Hole (new MICHELIN Selected) is this year’s Young Chef Award winner. Born into a food industry family in Penang, he developed a passion for cooking early on. After graduating from a local culinary hospitality college and gaining experience at renowned restaurants like Pollen and Burnt Ends in Singapore, he returned to Penang, aiming to introduce modern culinary concepts to his hometown. As the leader of a young team at Lucky Hole, he fosters creativity and energy, boldly blending modern techniques with local ingredients.

-> 2025 MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award

The Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB Malaysia, celebrates the success of a newly opened dining venue that has significantly impacted the local culinary scene. This year’s recipient is Mr. Guillaume Depoortere, the head chef of Molina. Since its opening in June 2024, the core team, with a strong background in Europe’s top-class restaurants, brings extensive industry experience and expertise, establishing a new standard in the city’s culinary scene.

These Special Awards reflect the dedication, skill, and passion of Malaysia’s culinary professionals and contribute to the nation’s evolving gastronomic excellence.

A Testament to Malaysia’s Thriving Culinary Scene

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 reflects Malaysia’s vibrant and dynamic culinary landscape. With two new MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, an unprecedented MICHELIN Green Star recognition, and a wide range of new Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected establishments, this year’s guide celebrates the diversity and creativity that define the country’s cuisine. From street food stalls to contemporary fine dining, Kuala Lumpur and Penang continue to offer an unmatched culinary journey.

The full list of restaurants is provided at the end of this press release.

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 at a Glance: