$!The Mineral Boutique Spa Officially Opens in Hong Kong – Hong Kong’s Chic New Beauty Secret

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - The Mineral Boutique Spa, a new luxury wellness destination located on the 36th floor of WWTTC Mall in Causeway Bay, officially opened in August 2025. Overlooking panoramic sea views and the city skyline, the spa introduces a new era of mineral-based skincare and personalized wellness experiences in Hong Kong.

Positioned between a spa and a clinic, The Mineral Boutique Spa redefines what modern luxury beauty feels like — refined, intimate, and results-driven.

“Our vision was to create a sanctuary where indulgence and performance coexist seamlessly,“ said Kimmy Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of The Mineral Boutique Spa. “Every detail—from the treatments to the environment—was designed to deliver visible transformation while nurturing long-term skin health.”