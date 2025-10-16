KBS mulls mentor-mentee system under Rakan Muda to curb bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry is exploring the possibility of introducing a mentor-mentee system under the Rakan Muda programme to address bullying issues among students and youths.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said the initiative would involve experienced youth leaders and professional youth workers serving as mentors to guide young people.

She stated the proposal was among key recommendations from the Youth Roundtable Discussion on ending bullying culture and building a caring generation.

“One of the most interesting points raised by the NGOs was the importance of having a mentor-mentee system involving older youths and professional youth workers,” she told reporters after chairing the session.

Hannah confirmed this proposal has been recommended for immediate implementation.

She emphasised that volunteers involved in the mentor-mentee system must undergo training to ensure they can play their roles effectively.

“It could be risky if untrained mentors give unprofessional or inaccurate advice,” she added.

The proposed system aligns with the government’s commitment under Budget 2026, which allocated 5 million ringgit to the ministry for the Lawan Buli initiative.

All recommendations from the roundtable will be compiled and presented to the Cabinet within three weeks as part of a policy brief.

She noted the proposals could serve as a reference for the Education Ministry and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in their anti-bullying efforts.

Hannah emphasised that combating bullying requires a holistic approach beyond legal or disciplinary action.

This approach includes values education, awareness campaigns and community engagement.

The ministry will continue creating safe and inclusive spaces for youth through its agencies IYRES and JBSN. – Bernama