Mechanic charged with murder of three-year-old girl in Kuching

KUCHING: A mechanic was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a three-year-old girl in Kampung Rampangi, Santubong earlier this month.

Mohammad Shukri Ryan, 32, nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali but did not enter a plea.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court where pleas are not recorded at this stage.

According to the charge, Mohammad Shukri allegedly murdered Nurzahieyka Zainuddin at a house in Kampung Rampangi, Jalan Sultan Tengah around 7.45 pm on October 7.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

Potential sentences include the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years plus a minimum of 12 cane strokes.

The court scheduled November 21 for case mention while awaiting the post-mortem report.

Deputy public prosecutor Chuah Kai Sheng represented the prosecution during today’s proceedings.

The accused was unrepresented in court and did not have legal counsel.

Media previously reported police had arrested a local man following the girl’s death which was suspected to involve abuse.

A background check revealed the suspect had six prior criminal records related to drug offences. – Bernama