$!Ticketing Details and Main Event Announced for UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU at Galaxy Macau

The event will place at Galaxy Arena on November 23, with presale tickets available from October 9. The main event is a pivotal clash between top bantamweight contenders No.3 ranked Petr Yan versus No.5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC Fight Night Macau hosted by Galaxy Macau is set to take place at Galaxy Arena on November 23, with presale tickets available from October 9.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ is proud to host the return of UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, to Macau, and today announced ticketing details, the main and co-main events, plus additional bouts on the card. UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO will be held at Macau’s largest indoor arena, Galaxy Arena, and will take place on November 23 in local prime time with the main card starting at 7 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. CST. The main event is a thrilling match up between two of the best UFC bantamweights with title shot implications on the line, as former UFC bantamweight champion and No.3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No.5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger and No.2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No.9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

The main event is a thrilling match up between two of the best UFC bantamweights with title shot implications on the line, as former UFC bantamweight champion and No.3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No.5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger and No.2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No.9 ranked Tabatha Ricci. Other bouts on the card include: Light heavyweight: #6 Volkan Oezdemir vs. #10 Carlos Ulberg Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz Flyweight: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa Women’s flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes ROAD TO UFC Season 3 Finals: Four bouts to determine four UFC contract winners Tickets for UFC’s long-awaited return to Greater China are expected to be highly-sought after. UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO ticket prices range from MOP / HKD 380 to 2,380 and limited VIP experience packages from MOP / HKD 6,880 to 16,880. From October 9 at 9:00 a.m. CST to October 10 at 9:00 a.m. CST, the pre-sale for UFC Fight Club members will be available on Galaxy Ticketing and Migu Members may purchase on Damai. From October 10 at 10:00 a.m. CST to October 11 at 10:00 a.m. CST, the pre-sale for Galaxy Macau WeChat Official Account followers and UFC Social Followers will be available on Galaxy Ticketing, while UFC China Social Followers may purchase on Damai. The pre-sale for qualified TaoMai VIP Members begins from October 11 at 10:30 a.m. CST to 11:00 a.m. CST, with the public sale launching on October 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Each order may purchase a maximum of four tickets during pre-sale and eight tickets during public sale.

Since entering Asia in 2010, Macau has been a stronghold for UFC, with the city hosting three UFC events between 2012 and 2014. As well as marking UFC’s first event in Macau since 2014, the upcoming event marks UFC’s momentous return to Greater China for the first time in four years, making it a major sporting highlight for Macau and Greater China this year. Under the theme of “Tourism + Sports,“ and in line with the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy, UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO will enhance Macau’s reputation as a “City of Sports” and further boost Macau’s sporting development. By showcasing Macau’s unique geographical location, rich tourism resources, and commitment to hosting world-class international sports, events such as these continuously promote the integrated development of sports and tourism in Macau, attracting sports enthusiasts from all over the world. For more information, please follow the Galaxy Macau WeChat Official Account and visit www.galaxymacau.com, ufc.com/macau.