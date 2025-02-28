•Tineco launches two new floor washers: Floor One S9 Artist and Floor One Switch S7 Stretch •Promotion available from February 28th to March 28th, 2025, with attractive gift-with-purchase and more! •These innovative floor washers combine cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and sleek design for a superior cleaning experience SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - In response to the common challenges faced by homeowners—such as stubborn odours, tangled hair, and the inconvenience of using multiple cleaning tools—Tineco has unveiled its latest innovations: the Floor One S9 Artist and Floor One Switch S7 Stretch. These next-generation floor washers offer exceptional flexibility, powerful deep-cleaning performance, and an enhanced user experience, designed to meet the needs of today’s modern households. FLOOR ONE S9 ARTIST: ADVANCED 360° CLEANING WITH HYPER STRETCH TECH AND SELF-CLEANING INNOVATION

The Floor One S9 Artist offers an advanced solution for modern homes. Featuring the 360° SmoothDrive Technology, it reduces handholding effort by 50%* through flexible left-right movement and a 90° Swivel Design, which adjusts the speed of the left and right wheels in real-time. In addition, the transmission of signals to the AI chip enables intelligent matching, ensuring smooth forward pushing, backward pulling, and effortless steering. Additionally, the Floor One S9 Artist incorporates Hyper Stretch Technology, featuring a slim 12.85 cm flat height, which allows easy access under furniture to effectively remove hidden dust and ensure no corner is left untouched. With exceptional cleaning performance, the Floor One S9 Artist features a Dual-Block Anti-Tangle Design that efficiently handles both pet and human hair without tangling. The MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) continuously rinses the brush with fresh water, while a squeegee presses against the roller brush to scrape off dirt and immediately sucks the dirty water into the wastewater tank. Additionally, the Flashdry Self-Cleaning System enhances cleaning efficiency by using 85°C hot air to heat fresh water, dissolving stains from the pipe to the brush roller for a deeper, more thorough self-cleaning result. Upgrades were also made to enhance user experience, such as the Backtrack Water Erasure function that eliminates water streaks, and the Repositioned Clean Water Tank that enhances cleaning efficiency with reduced weight for effortless operation. The optional Electrolyzed Water feature delivers a superior cleaning experience, making the Floor One S9 Artist a versatile and user-friendly floor care solution. FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 STRETCH: THE 5-IN-1 CLEANING REVOLUTION FOR EFFORTLESS FLOOR CARE

The Floor One Switch S7 Stretch is a 5-in-1 cleaning tool, combining floor washing, vacuuming, crevice cleaning, soft surface care, and high-reach dusting into one compact device. Designed to replace traditional vacuums, it effortlessly handles wet and dry messes, including oily stains and hard-to-clean debris. The Floor One Switch S7 Stretch revolutionizes floor cleaning with its advanced washing capabilities. With 22KPa of suction power, it effortlessly lifts dirt, debris, and hair, ensuring a deep and thorough clean every time. Like the Floor One S9 Artist, it features the MHCBS, which rinses the brush with fresh water 450 times per minute to guarantee spotless floors. The 180° lay-flat design and HyperStretch Technology allow it to clean under furniture and reach tight spaces as low as 13cm. Its Dual-Block Anti-Tangle Design prevents hair tangles, while dual-sided edge cleaning ensures no corner is left untouched. The FlashDry Self-Cleaning System utilizes fresh water heated to 85°C, combined with hot air, to dissolve stains and dry the brush in just 5 minutes, keeping it fresh and odour-free. The Floor One Switch S7 Stretch also excels as a powerful vacuum cleaner. With its 5-stage filtration system which captures 99.97% of dust and debris as small as 0.3μm. Meanwhile, the ZeroTangle Brush effortlessly picks up hair without wrapping, and an LED headlight illuminates hard-to-reach areas, making cleaning under furniture effortless. The vacuum mode offers up to 70 minutes of runtime, powered by upgraded pouch cells that triple battery lifespan. Images available in the media kit here.