DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - The Best Places to Work organization has officially announced the Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024, showcasing the companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture. This year’s rankings highlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, fostering employee growth, and embracing innovative people practices.

Leading the 2024 list is Eand, a global telecommunications leader, committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Following closely behind are AstraZeneca, Roshn, and First Milling Company, all of which have made remarkable strides in employee engagement and corporate culture. The list also features a diverse array of organizations from various industries, all united by a shared commitment to creating meaningful and motivating workplaces.

The Best Places to Work certification recognizes the highest performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of their HR practices and employee experience. This year, over 500 companies from across the region were evaluated on key topics such as leadership effectiveness, people strategy, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, and work-life balance.

The Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024 include:

1. Eand

2. AstraZeneca

3. Roshn

4. First Milling Company

5. Novo Nordisk

6. Alnahdi Office

7. Novartis

8. Royal Commission for AlUla

9. Pfizer

10. Al Ramz

11. Matarat Holding

12. BSH

13. BAT

14. Schneider Electric

15. Viatris

16. Saudi Xerox

17. International Maritime Industries

18. Falak Investment Hub

19. AXS

20. Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts

21. JTI

22. Jordan Ahli Bank

23. Acino

24. Magrabi

25. TAQA Water Solutions

26. Estarta

27. Al Rugaib Holding

28. Islamic Development Bank

29. Bidaya Finance

30. UTEC

31. Alsagr

32. Abdullah Hashim

33. Remat

34. Saudia Cargo

35. Money For Finance

36. Rewaa

37. Bank Muscat

38. Emkan Education

39. Apcofs

40. RIYAD STEEL

41. Jahez

42. Panda

43. Saudi Air Navigation Services

44. Extra

45. Albir

46. Madar

47. Jana MS

48. Sfana

49. Backyardex

50. Bindawood

Insights from this year’s program highlight successful organizations prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and equity, standing out in 2024 for navigating challenges while maintaining high employee engagement.

Best Places to Work, a global certification program, recognizes companies excelling in workplace culture and employee experience, providing insights to enhance HR practices and drive success.

Partnering with over 500 companies in the Middle East, it helps organizations optimize people strategies and foster thriving workplaces.

