DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - The Best Places to Work organization has officially announced the Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024, showcasing the companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture. This year’s rankings highlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, fostering employee growth, and embracing innovative people practices.
Leading the 2024 list is Eand, a global telecommunications leader, committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Following closely behind are AstraZeneca, Roshn, and First Milling Company, all of which have made remarkable strides in employee engagement and corporate culture. The list also features a diverse array of organizations from various industries, all united by a shared commitment to creating meaningful and motivating workplaces.
The Best Places to Work certification recognizes the highest performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of their HR practices and employee experience. This year, over 500 companies from across the region were evaluated on key topics such as leadership effectiveness, people strategy, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, and work-life balance.
The Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024 include:
1. Eand
2. AstraZeneca
3. Roshn
4. First Milling Company
5. Novo Nordisk
6. Alnahdi Office
7. Novartis
8. Royal Commission for AlUla
9. Pfizer
10. Al Ramz
11. Matarat Holding
12. BSH
13. BAT
14. Schneider Electric
15. Viatris
16. Saudi Xerox
17. International Maritime Industries
18. Falak Investment Hub
19. AXS
20. Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts
21. JTI
22. Jordan Ahli Bank
23. Acino
24. Magrabi
25. TAQA Water Solutions
26. Estarta
27. Al Rugaib Holding
28. Islamic Development Bank
29. Bidaya Finance
30. UTEC
31. Alsagr
32. Abdullah Hashim
33. Remat
34. Saudia Cargo
35. Money For Finance
36. Rewaa
37. Bank Muscat
38. Emkan Education
39. Apcofs
40. RIYAD STEEL
41. Jahez
42. Panda
43. Saudi Air Navigation Services
44. Extra
45. Albir
46. Madar
47. Jana MS
48. Sfana
49. Backyardex
50. Bindawood
Insights from this year’s program highlight successful organizations prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and equity, standing out in 2024 for navigating challenges while maintaining high employee engagement.
Best Places to Work, a global certification program, recognizes companies excelling in workplace culture and employee experience, providing insights to enhance HR practices and drive success.
Partnering with over 500 companies in the Middle East, it helps organizations optimize people strategies and foster thriving workplaces.
For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.
