Twelve individuals detained in Sabak Bernam student fall investigation

SHAH ALAM: Police have detained twelve individuals to assist investigations into a Form Three student’s fall from a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam on August 26.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed the detentions without revealing the individuals’ identities while urging all parties to allow police space for their investigation.

“We will give the police space to obtain the truth and God willing, the police will also guarantee that a thorough investigation will be carried out,“ said Amirudin, who also chairs the Selangor Education and Human Capital Development Committee.

He provided this update during a media conference following the Selangor Menteri Besar’s National Day Lecture at the Shah Alam City Council Convention Centre.

Amirudin revealed he had instructed state Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs executive councillor Datuk Rizam Ismail to gather further information about the incident and visit the victim’s family in hospital.

He added that state Public Health and Environment executive councillor Jamaliah Jamaluddin would provide updates on the student’s condition after receiving reports from the Selangor Health Department.

“It is under serious monitoring by the police and JKNS because he (the victim) is one of the main witnesses,“ Amirudin stated.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed on August 27 that school officials were among those called to provide statements regarding the case.

Police received a report on August 26 about the male student who allegedly fell from the third floor of a school dormitory, with investigations conducted under Section 31(1) of the Children’s Act 2001 from multiple angles. – Bernama