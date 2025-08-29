FAM acting president confirms Mohd Joehari resigned for personal reasons

PETALING JAYA: Football Association of Malaysia acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub’s resignation was purely a personal decision.

Mohd Yusoff stated there was no external influence behind Mohd Joehari’s decision to step down as president of Malaysia’s national football governing body.

“I don’t know. This is his personal decision... Why and how, I can’t answer what it is,“ he said during a press conference.

“What is important is that we, the exco, follow our constitution. We will bring it to the meeting, everyone agrees and respects his decision.”

FAM confirmed through a statement on Wednesday that Mohd Joehari had submitted his resignation letter expressing his intention to step down.

The FAM Executive Committee convened a special meeting at Wisma FAM Kelana Jaya to address the presidential vacancy.

Mohd Yusoff chaired the meeting as deputy president to discuss the matter according to constitutional provisions.

FAM announced that the Executive Committee had agreed to appoint Mohd Yusoff as acting president with immediate effect.

Article 42 Paragraph 7 of the FAM Statute states that the longest serving deputy president assumes the presidency until the next congress.

Mohd Joehari previously served as vice president before becoming the eighth FAM president and first Sabahan to lead the organization.

He replaced Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin after winning unopposed during the FAM Electoral Congress for the 2025-2029 term in February.

Mohd Yusoff dismissed speculation about potential candidates including former player Safee Sali or former minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“There are more names coming out, especially in the run-up to the congress. So I consider all of that to be speculation and ultimately the decision is still in the hands of the affiliates,“ he said. – Bernama