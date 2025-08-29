No new consumer taxes expected in Malaysia’s Budget 2026, says AmBank

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank Group forecasts no new consumer taxes will be introduced in Budget 2026 scheduled for tabling on October 10, 2025.

AmBank chief economist Firdaos Rosli stated the government will likely adopt a gradual fiscal approach consistent with previous administrations.

“I don’t think there will be any new tax (targeting consumers),” he said during the bank’s media briefing on the macroeconomic outlook today.

Firdaos noted a carbon tax might be introduced with minimal consumer impact.

“It’s just a matter of whether it will be implemented in 2026 or 2027,” he added.

The government reportedly plans a carbon tax for iron, steel, and energy industries by 2026 to promote low-carbon technologies.

Budget 2026 will focus on institutional reforms, national growth, and improving living standards according to the Ministry of Finance.

It will advance the MADANI Economy agenda through a people-centred approach prioritising community needs. – Bernama