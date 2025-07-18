Trend Micro Celebrates 20th Consecutive Recognition as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Endpoint Protection Platforms

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 July 2025 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has announced that it has been recognized an unprecedented 20 consecutive times as a Leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms*. No other vendor has been named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for so long in this category—which Trend believes illustrates the enduring strength of its strategic vision, customer focus, and commitment to innovation.

To learn more about Trend’s 20th consecutive placement as a Leader, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/gartner-mq-epp

Eva Chen, CEO at Trend: “Trend is proud to be recognized as a Leader for the 20th consecutive time. We believe our decades of expertise and intelligence are the key to leading the next era of security with our unmatched AI and proactive security capabilities.”

Trend achieved its milestone this year with Trend Vision One™ Endpoint Security, which is built on the foundations of product excellence laid over the past two decades.

Trend has ranked amongst the three highest scoring vendors across all Use Cases in the Gartner companion 2025 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms report.

Mark Houpt, CISO at Databank: “Security used to be about locking the doors. Now it’s about navigating the unknown. Trend helps us do that—not just with powerful endpoint protection, but through a platform where everything works together by design. That integration is how we find threats faster, respond smarter, with fewer blind spots and more confidence.”

Five core tenets drive Trend’s expertise:

Commitment to innovation: Trend believes that the only way to remain an EPP Leader for 20 consecutive reports is to continuously anticipate what’s coming next. Trend has introduced deepfake detection, adaptive behavioral protection and more to ensure that customers can stay proactive. Together, these efforts help them to minimize response times and optimize cyber resilience.

Unified approach: Endpoint protection should not exist in a vacuum. Trend’s approach delivers these capabilities in a single, centralized platform, alongside CREM, attack path prediction, compliance, generative AI protection, XDR and more. This eliminates security gaps, reduces cost and complexity, and empowers security teams to see more, respond faster, and work more productively.

Consistent performance: Trend’s industry expertise is built on outstanding products, designed for some of the world’s most demanding and highly regulated environments. Trend Micro ranked highest in Core Endpoint Protection, Workspace Security Platform, and Architecturally Constrained Environments Use Cases in the 2025 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Global reach: No two customers, or regions, are the same. Different organizations may have different regulatory, threat landscape, and operational challenges. With Trend, they benefit from the scale, innovation and threat intelligence of a global leader, but with the localized expertise of a partner with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Customers want technology partners they can trust. Trend has been helping global organizations to navigate their unique business and cybersecurity challenges for over 30 years.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Deepak Mishra, Franz Hinner, 14 July 2025

# # #

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

https://www.trendmicro.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/trend-micro-hong-kong-96353768/

https://twitter.com/trendmicroamea

https://www.facebook.com/tmhk1989/

Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #Gartner #GartnerEPP #EPP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.