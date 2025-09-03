Trusted by Millions: FBS Wins Best Islamic Forex Broker Asia 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, announces its latest recognition as the Best Islamic Forex Broker Asia 2025. The BRM awards highlight FBS’s ongoing commitment to creating trading conditions that respect clients’ values while ensuring the highest standards of safety, fairness, and responsibility.

FBS offers a range of services aligned with the principles of Islamic finance, including:

--> Swap-free accounts — trade without overnight interest.

--> Negative balance protection — the account balance will never fall below zero.

--> Segregated accounts — client funds are securely held in top-tier banks, separate from company assets.

Beyond trading, FBS has established itself as a socially responsible broker. The company runs regular CSR initiatives across the globe, including projects during Ramadan that provide food aid, support education, and assist vulnerable communities.

“This award is not only recognition of our strong trading conditions but also of our mission,” an FBS spokesperson commented. “We believe in responsible trading, protecting our clients, and giving back to society. Together with our traders, we’re building a future where financial growth and positive change go hand in hand.”

FBS thanks its global community of traders and partners for their trust and loyalty. With every milestone, the company strengthens its vision of providing secure, ethical, and client-first trading opportunities across the world.

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.