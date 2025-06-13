$!Visa advances digital payments in Vietnam with Cashless Day 2025 and innovative payment solutions

· Strategic partnerships and nationwide events make cashless payments more accessible and beneficial for all Vietnamese consumers

· The new Click to Pay solution, seamless e-wallet integration, and exclusive Visa promotions offer faster, easier, and more rewarding ways to pay every day

HCMC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, is reinforcing its commitment to Vietnam’s national digital transformation by partnering with the Cashless Day 2025 campaign. This annual series of activities is organized by Tuoi Tre Newspaper under the direction of the State Bank of Vietnam.

At the conference themed ‘Cashless Payments Driving the Digital Economy’ on June 14, Visa will present regional case studies on a variety of solutions aimed at making cashless payments more convenient across the public sector, enterprises, and for individual users. These include the use case of Diia, the digital citizen application in Ukraine empowered with Visa credentials to enable the digitization of public services payment and to accelerate government support for underserved communities; Visa Accept, which enables micro-sellers to accept electronic payments easily; and the integration of Visa as a funding source in Vietnam’s most popular e-wallets enhancing the overall customer experience.

Visa’s involvement extends beyond the Conference, with a series of partner collaborations and communication initiatives throughout the campaign period. During the Cashless Festival – Ting Ting Day, to be held from June 14 to 15, Visa will co-host engaging activities such as digital experiences, voucher giveaways, and promotional gifts to encourage the adoption of cashless payments via the UrBox loyalty platform, alongside Starbucks promotions for contactless and mobile payments at the Ting Ting Life area. As a leading digital rewards provider, UrBox partners with Visa on the UP Rewards program, enabling cardholders to link their Visa card, earn up to 20% back in points at over 300 merchants, and redeem them for eVouchers from more than 600 brands. In the Ting Ting Wow space, in collaboration with Shinhan Bank Vietnam, Visa will also showcase solutions for small and medium-sized businesses at a dedicated booth, helping business owners better manage their finances, optimize spending, collect reward points, and access premium services.