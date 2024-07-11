Vision International Supply Chain Management Services Extended Application to Sports-related Scenarios

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2024 - Vision International Holdings Limited (”Vision International” and its subsidiaries, together, the “Group”, stock code: 8107) is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Framework Agreement”) with Camping Club Network Technology Company Limited* (露營之家網絡科技有限公司, the “Camping Club Technology”).

Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, with the aim of increasing the brand awareness of the service platform of the Camping Club (露營之家, the “Camping Club”) in China, both parties agreed that the Group shall provide its innovative supply chain management solutions (the “Innovative SCM Solutions”) and comprehensive digital marketing solutions to Camping Club Technology for their activities in relation to (i) promotion and registration of a variety of sports events in connection with the Camping Club; and (ii) marketing of the related products and services for a period of three years .

The Camping Club is a pioneer organization that was established in 2013 under the operating guidance of the General Administration of Sport of China to promote outdoor camping sport activities. With the support of the General Administration of Sport of China and other regional governments, the principal activities of the Camping Club are to organize large-scale outdoor sports events such as camping events and marathon in China. At present, it has nearly 300 cooperation partners.

The Group has put efforts in enhancing the competitiveness of the Group’s supply chain management (”SCM”) services with the new anti-counterfeit, traceability and marketing functions. Since then, the Group has been successfully expanded to application of SCM services from garment to other industries, including food products, cinema scenarios and sports-related scenarios.

In the sports-related industry, the group’s innovative SCM solutions have been recognized by various well-known partners of strategic value. Earlier this month, the Group entered into a strategic cooperation with the Forest Sports Entertainment (Beijing), the operating company of the Forest Sports Professional Committee of China National Forest Farm Association* (中國林場協會森林體育運動專委會) and intends to provide the innovative supply chain management solutions and comprehensive digital marketing solutions. In May 2024, The Group entered into a cooperation agreement with Gansu Walker Sports Management Company Limited* (甘肅行者體育管理有限公司), pursuant to which the Group was designated as one of the official partners of the 2024 Jiayuguan Great Wall Marathon and “Great Wall League’’.

Mr. Chan Ting, Chairman and Executive Director of Vision International, said, “Considering the growing health awareness among the public and the up-and-coming athleisure trend, the Group believes that the sports-related industry will continue to hold out broad prospects for development. Through the cooperation with Camping Club Technology, the Group would be able to introduce our Innovative SCM Solutions and other products to a diverse range of participants and cooperation partners of the Camping Club, thereby expanding the customers base of the Group and creating business growth. In the future, we will continue to expand our supply chain management services to a wider range of application scenarios, broaden the revenue stream of the Group and create more value for our investors.”

About Vision International Holdings Limited

Vision International Holdings Limited is a well-established apparel supply chain management (”SCM”) services provider based in Hong Kong. The Group has developed a vertically integrated business model with services ranging across market trend analysis, product design and development, sourcing of suppliers, production management, logistics services and quality control. Through engaging us for apparel SCM services, our customers are able to focus their resources on their retail businesses and respond quickly to the fast-evolving changes of the fashion industry. In order to enhance the Group’s competitiveness in the market, the Group had advanced its supply chain management service to include anti-counterfeit tracing technology and brand protection for its apparel and other products.