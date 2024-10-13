“Waves of Wonder” – Taiwan Showcases Year-Round Charm in Paris

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2024 – To strengthen Taiwan’s tourism brand in the European market, the Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is hosting a special exhibition in Paris, the global capital of art. Held in the wake of a similar exhibition in London during September, the all-new TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder: Journey through Taiwan’s Four Seasons special exhibition has moved to Paris, where it is being held for a 5-day period from October 9 to 13. During the exhibition, Taiwan’s enchanting four seasons are being shown at the famous Espace Thorigny - Le Marais, allowing the French to take an immersive journey to romantic Taiwan.

The current TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder: Journey through Taiwan’s Four Seasons exhibition uses immersive display methods to create a “four seasons exhibition,“ and employs graphic images, video, and sound effects to present Taiwan’s attractions during all four seasons. Viewers can start by seeing Taiwan’s spectacular Lantern Festival and the stunning pyrotechnics of Yanshui’s “Beehive Fireworks” in the spring video room; the summer area lets visitors see how Taiwan’s street foods are made via ASMR and appreciate the appeal of Taiwan’s cuisine. The immersive audiovisual projection theater in the fall area shows the beautiful panorama along Taiwan’s railways and bicycle paths. Apart from these features, the event also provides a chance to sample Taiwan’s teas and includes a workshop for making festive lanterns. This event is drawing throngs of Parisian visitors.

At the event’s October 8 opening night, Hsieh Chang-ming, the director of the Tourism Administration’s local office, representative Hao Pei-chih from the Taipei Representative Office in France, General Manager Howard Lu of Eva Airways Corp. French Branch, and Key Account Manager Sylvie Houles of China Airlines Passenger Sales Office France jointly attended the opening cocktail party and ribbon-cutting ceremony. According to Director Hsieh Chang-ming, the Taiwan Tourism Information Center (TTIC) was established on April 30, 2024, and is the first information center of its kind in Europe. TTIC is an important link in Taiwan’s campaign to open overseas markets. Data indicates that the number of visitors to Taiwan from France has been increasing significantly, and the mainstay 20-50 year-old French visitors are particularly fond of the cultural experience of travel. This immersive exhibition will show these travelers Taiwan’s various tourist activities and experiences, and we hope it will let French travelers see Taiwan from an all-new perspective.