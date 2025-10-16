Influenza: School closures not solely based on case numbers - Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to close schools or other educational institutions due to an influenza outbreak is not based solely on the number of reported cases, but also on a public health risk assessment carried out by the District Health Office (PKD).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said several other factors are also considered, including the infection rate among students, attendance trends of students and teachers, signs of active community transmission, and the school’s ability to carry out control measures.

“All these elements are carefully evaluated before any decision is made.

“Control measures, including temporary targeted school closures, may be undertaken through consultations and cooperation between the PKD and the school, based on existing procedures and current risk evaluations,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) on the threshold used to determine school closures during an outbreak.

To Suhaizan’s original question on the severity of influenza cases nationwide and their impact on educational institutions, Dzulkefly said schools and kindergartens have so far recorded the highest number of infections.

Based on cumulative data from Epidemiological Week (ME) 1/2025 to ME 41/2025, schools reported 352 cases or 65.8 per cent, kindergartens 96 cases (17.9 per cent), and institutions or colleges 35 cases (6.5 per cent).

Private residences recorded 33 cases (6.2 per cent), care centres six cases (1.1 per cent), workplace clusters 10 cases (1.9 per cent), and prisons three cases (0.6 per cent).

Dzulkefly said the number of infection clusters in educational institutions rose sharply from eight clusters in ME 39 to 111 in ME 40, before reaching 202 in ME 41. For ME 42 (Oct 12-18), the number of clusters stands at 56 and is expected to show a downward trend.

“Secondary schools recorded the highest number of clusters, increasing from one in ME 39 to 47 in ME 40, and further to 65 in ME 41. Primary schools showed a similar pattern, with clusters rising from three in ME 39 to 26 in ME 40, and peaking at 72 in ME 41.

“Other institutions such as vocational colleges, private schools and nurseries also reported an increase in clusters during the same period,” he said.

On the deaths of two children in Sarawak and Terengganu who were infected with influenza A, Dzulkefly said the exact causes of death are still under investigation. - Bernama