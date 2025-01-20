$!Weaving Celebration of Fortunes Comes to Life at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct

Ring in the Lunar New Year with Joy, Colour, and Prosperity

Immerse Yourself in the Joyful Installation by Knot Designer Zoe Siu This Lunar New Year HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - This Lunar New Year, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct invite you to a celebration of luck, tradition, and modern artistry with the “Weaving Celebration of Fortunes”, running from today till 16 February 2025. Immerse yourself in dazzling installations, special lucky knot charms, exclusive Lai See packets, shopping rewards, captivating performances, and the vibrant energy of a Lion Dance Parade. This festive experience promises to weave joy and prosperity into every corner, making it the perfect way to welcome the Year of the Snake.

Discover Incredible Ropework Displays: Woven Joy by Zoe Siu At the heart of this celebration is a spectacular installation crafted by renowned Hong Kong knot designer Zoe Siu, whose bold and sculptural creations blend traditional Chinese knotting techniques with modern aesthetics. In addition to the centrepiece, the entire installation features numerous splendid creations by Zoe Siu, showcasing her signature blend of traditional knotting and modern design. It took her and her team about 300 manhours of meticulous work to complete all the weavings, underscoring the scale and dedication involved in this extraordinary artistic endeavour.\

This year’s theme features extensive floral arrangements and elegant peach blossoms, symbolising interconnected prosperity and growth. The vibrant colours and modern floral decorations add a refreshing contemporary twist to the installations.





Share Prosperity in Style with “Woven Blessings” Lai See Packets Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year with the exclusive “Woven Blessings” Lai See packets, a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. These packets showcase meticulously crafted knot motifs, seamlessly intertwined with vibrant weaving patterns, symbolising unity, good fortune, and heartfelt blessings. The intricate designs pay homage to timeless craftsmanship while infusing a contemporary flair, making them an elegant gesture for sharing prosperity and joy with loved ones. Each set features 10 exquisite packets, thoughtfully curated in two distinct colour designs—five in each style—to add a vibrant touch to your festive celebrations. The harmonious blend of traditional symbolism and modern aesthetics ensures these Lai See packets are not just a token of wealth but a visual delight that enhances the festive spirit. As a delightful addition, each set is accompanied by a versatile woven Lai See bag, designed in two striking colour combinations: a warm and inviting pink with red, and a cheerful yellow with orange. This bag is more than just a festive container; it doubles as a chic accessory, perfect for carrying your blessings in style. Its durable yet elegant design ensures it remains a cherished part of your festivities, offering both practicality and a touch of sophistication that extends beyond the New Year. Celebrate this season of giving with “Woven Blessings” Lai See packets, where tradition meets contemporary design, creating moments of joy and shared prosperity. Shopping Rewards to Kickstart the Year From now to 28 January 2025, indulge in a series of rewarding shopping experiences designed to kickstart your year in style. Enjoy enticing offers that make it the perfect time to treat yourself to new clothes or fresh items for the new year, and find the ideal gifts for loved ones. Each eligible redemption also includes a token for the “Unlock Your Fortune” gashapon machine, offering exclusive lucky knot charms designed by Zoe Siu. Additionally, Standard Chartered Credit Cardholders may receive extra rewards, elevating the shopping experience even further. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to enhance your shopping adventures while enjoying exceptional rewards!

