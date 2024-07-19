WikiFX launches SkyLine List - Create a “Michelin Guide” for Forex Info

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - The foreign exchange information service platform WikiFX has launched SkyLine Ranking aiming to create a “Michelin Guide” for the foreign exchange information industry and help investors obtain accurate financial (foreign exchange) information. WikiFX’s SkyLine list’s first release and award ceremony will be held on September 7th at the WikiEXPO Bangkok Summit.

For the first SkyLine ranking selection, WikiFX specially invited 100 elites in the Thai financial (forex) field, including forex market research experts, senior traders, and opinion leaders. With their outstanding achievements and profound expertise in their professional fields, keen insight into market trends, trading strategies, and investor needs, they jointly formed a powerful jury to participate in the selection of the SkyLine ranking, bringing an authoritative and accurate list of local brokers to the market.

After being listed, the brokers will receive an authoritative certification mark on the WikiFX platform for a whole year, becoming a recognized symbol of credibility both inside and outside the industry. SkyLine not only focuses on regulatory compliance and historical performance, but also values its performance in terms of matching user habits and local influence.

The esteemed judges (part of) responsible for Skyline are：

1.Surakiat Yawanopas : Owner of Aslan Investor & Co-founder at Alpha Academy

2.Nutthanaphon Akkarawatcharaphat : Owner of DX Academy & FTMO fund trader and ranked number 1 on the world’s LEADERBOARD.

3.Sunthorn Buathong : Founder of The Trader

4.Tipok Tekasopon : Owner of Forex Risk Way & CEO at the Botflix Platform

5.Panupong Sunsuwan : Co-Founder at Momentumtrade

6.Smithi Charoenmin : Founder of Nayarm Trader

7.Nisit Noijeam：Founder of page Mtraders & Funded Trader SAXO Bank & No.1 MYFXBOOK SIGNAL START 2020

8.Thosapon Wanna ：Trader at Alpha Academy

9.Pitchakorn Chantaraporn : CEO at Utopia Trader Community

10.Jittarat Mae-kwang : Co-founder at Goldenhunter Team

SkyLine, creating the “Michelin Guide” for the Forex Industry is an important innovation of WikiFX, which focuses on the local market and provides users with a reliable reference through a scientific and fair selection mechanism. WikiFX looks forward to working with all industry partners to create a new chapter in financial trading security.

The SkyLine homepage is now online. Welcome to learn more:https://www.wikifxact.com/th/page/skyline/index.html

