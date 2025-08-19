Wildberries signs agreement to advance entrepreneurship in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan’s Bakai Bank and the Russia-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to advance the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

The agreement is aimed at supporting domestic entrepreneurship in Kyrgyzstan, promoting women’s entrepreneurship and unlocking Kyrgyzstan’s export potential by engaging local entrepreneurs in cross-border e-commerce, including via the Wildberries platform.

Under the agreement, Wildberries will offer free training and assistance for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs who are launching their sales with Wildberries, in addition to helping with product promotion on the marketplace. The Russia-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund will provide informational and organizational support for the project, while Bakai Bank will offer favorable lending terms to project participants.

“We have been working in Kyrgyzstan since 2017—we see how fast e-commerce is growing in the country and are ready to invest our resources in innovation and infrastructure development,“ said Rafael Abramyan, Director of International Business Development at the united company Wildberries & Russ. “Currently, we are focused on actively involving Kyrgyz businesses in cross-border e-commerce and creating a modern, largest-ever logistics center in Kyrgyzstan, which together will become drivers of e-commerce growth in the country.”

Sales of Kyrgyzstan-based sellers increased by 53% year-on-year on the Wildberries marketplace in the first six months of 2025, with the number of local sellers on the platform growing by 37% during the same period. Kyrgyz sellers on the platform tend to be young and more often female.

The agreement marks the first step toward the upcoming launch of the Growth Platform project in Kyrgyzstan—an international initiative co-organized by Wildberries that trains and assists sellers who are entering its marketplace. In June 2025, Wildberries announced the launch of the Growth Platform in Uzbekistan and is expanding the initiative to further markets.