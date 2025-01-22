World-Renowned Pianist Lang Lang Debuts at Galaxy International Convention Center with the Macao Orchestra for a Night of Romantic Classics

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - On Sunday, January 19, the internationally acclaimed piano virtuoso Lang Lang, alongside the Macao Orchestra, captivated audiences at the Galaxy International Convention Center (”GICC”), one of Asia’s most iconic and advanced MICE destinations, with a grand symphony of romantic classical music. Lang Lang carefully curated pivotal works from his artistic journey and 2025 tour, presenting masterpieces by Chopin and Rachmaninov through both solo and concerto performances. The nearly two-hour sold-out performance concluded with Lang Lang’s heartfelt encore of “Jasmine Flower”. Presented under the banner of “Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra”, the event was organized by Galaxy Macau™, with the Bank of China (Hong Kong) as the preferred credit card partner. It kicked off with Shostakovich’s “Festival Overture” performed by the Macao Orchestra under the baton of the esteemed conductor Lio Kuokman. Following this vibrant introduction, Lang Lang delivered a mesmerizing solo performance of Chopin’s 12 pieces of “Mazurkas”, with expressive technique and enchanting style, Lang Lang brought to life Chopin’s vibrant, Polish folk-inspired music, evoking the joy and rhythm of a traditional village dance. The Macao Orchestra then presented Mascagni’s Intermezzo from “Cavalleria Rusticana”, showcasing their exceptional performance skills under Lio’s direction. The tense and abrupt melodies held the audience in suspense, touching the hearts of every listener.

The evening reached its peak with Lang Lang’s extraordinary collaboration with the Macao Orchestra on Rachmaninov’s “Piano Concerto No.2”, enveloping the audience in an atmosphere of profound romance and passion. Lang Lang’s seamless partnership with the orchestra allowed the audience to experience a rich and complex emotional journey through the music, culminating in a breathtaking climax. Many concertgoers, including aspiring young musicians accompanied by their parents, left the venue inspired, with one attendee remarking that the experience lingered in their heart long after the final notes faded.

In a heartfelt moment, Lang Lang shared his long-standing passion for Rachmaninov, revealing that this was his first performance of the concerto in Asia in nearly a decade. His fresh interpretation, imbued with new insights and emotional resonance, was a special dedication to the audience in Macau. Notably, this concert marked Lang Lang’s first formal collaboration with conductor Lio Kuokman, a rising star in classical music. Chasing back for his connection to Macau, which began with his first solo recital in 2003, Lang Lang praised the city’s growing cultural vibrancy, particularly with its increasing presence of international orchestras, making it a hub for the high-standard performances. Reflecting on his debut at the GICC, Lang Lang described the experience as particularly special. In such a spacious venue, the sound was focused and immersive, allowing him to feel the collective breath of the audience during his performance.

As one of the Phase 3 projects at Galaxy Macau, GICC features a world-class event venue, continuing to be a beacon of first-rate arts, sports, and exhibition events from 2023. The “Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra” not only enriched Macau’s cultural tapestry but also reinforced the city’s reputation as a “City of Performing Arts,“ delivering an unforgettable performance to its audience.