XTransfer Hosts “2025 TradeVision Summit”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - XTransfer, the World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, successfully held “XTransfer TradeVision Summit 2025” in Guangzhou, an annual grand event of the Chinese foreign trade industry. Organised by XTransfer and supported on-site by multiple international financial institutions, including ICBC, Bank of China, Deutsche Bank, and OCBC Bank. More than 3,000 representatives from foreign trade enterprises, factories, and trading companies across the country gathered to discuss global trade trends and new opportunities in emerging markets.

During the event, XTransfer Founder & CEO Bill Deng stated, “Trade disputes between China and the US have evolved into global trade disputes, yet China’s SMEs in foreign trade have shown great resilience and innovation, actively exploring non-European and non-U.S. markets. Emerging markets, such as those in Africa, have become new blue oceans for exports, offering vast business opportunities due to demographic dividends and infrastructure needs. XTransfer is also actively expanding in emerging markets, providing fast, secure, and affordable cross-border payment services to both Chinese and local foreign trade enterprises. XTransfer now serves over 700,000 clients worldwide and is leading a mobile payment revolution in cross-border B2B trade. In the next five years, we aim for tenfold growth, at which point the mobile payment revolution will be largely complete.”



XTransfer Releases July 2025 “Small and Medium Enterprises (B2B) Merchandise Export PMI Index” of China

At the summit, XTransfer released the July 2025 “Small and Medium Enterprises (B2B) Merchandise Export Purchasing Manager Index” of China (referred to as the XTransfer PMI), the first index initiated by the private sector to focus on export trends in China's foreign trade industry. Data shows that the XTransfer PMI for July 2025 recorded 52.4%, above the 50% threshold, reflecting continued positive export momentum and strong resilience among SMEs. The survey found that African countries posted the highest export PMI, making them the new blue ocean for SME overseas market expansion, with “New Three” export categories showing outstanding performance.



The XTransfer PMI is derived from a sample survey of over 2,500 foreign trade SMEs drawn from a pool of more than 700,000 on the XTransfer platform. This survey encompasses 28 major export provinces and 148 cities across China, providing an authoritative reference for the industry. The index analyses various aspects of the export process, including procurement, sales, logistics, personnel, and capital. It aims to assist SMEs in forecasting trends and optimising their business strategies.



SMEs Showcase Resilience Amid Positive Export Environment

Looking at the sub-indices of the XTransfer PMI, the three key indicators reflecting overall SME export performance, namely the Export Orders Index, Export Price Index, and Capital Turnover Index, all remain well above the 50% threshold. This indicates a strong and stable export environment for SMEs.



African Countries Record Highest Export PMI; Emerging Markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America Show Strong Performance

Among different export destination countries/regions, the Export PMI for African countries reached the highest (53.7%). Especially in the Export Orders Index, African countries far outperformed other areas, with Ghana and Nigeria standing out. As demand from the U.S. market declines, Africa, with its demographic advantages, significant infrastructure needs, and evolving consumer markets, has emerged as a promising opportunity for SMEs seeking to expand overseas. In addition, the Export Orders and Price Index for SMEs in ASEAN, Africa, and Latin America demonstrated a strong performance, reflecting the continued efforts of SMEs to develop in emerging markets.



XTransfer helps foreign trade companies efficiently expand into emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America by providing localised cross-border payment solutions. Working with local banks and financial institutions in Nigeria, Ghana, Brazil, South Africa, and other countries, XTransfer has launched Local Currency Accounts, supporting settlements in over 30 currencies, including the Nigerian Naira, Ghanaian Cedi, Brazilian Real, and South African Rand. This enables buyers to pay directly via local payment systems, reducing intermediaries and FX losses.



The “New Three” Categories Lead Export Growth

The export product structure is further optimised, with mechanical and electrical products, base metals, and textiles remaining the backbone. The “New Three” products, represented by lithium batteries, new energy vehicles, and solar cells, have performed exceptionally well, with the Export Price Index significantly higher than the overall market. Lithium batteries and new energy vehicles have seen both volume and price increases, and export destinations are becoming increasingly diversified.



Southeast Asia has become a major export destination for the “New Three” products, with significant growth in exports of electric vehicles and batteries to Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and other ASEAN countries. European policies promoting reduced carbon emissions and renewable energy have also driven demand for related products. Meanwhile, infrastructure demand in Latin America and Africa presents significant market potential for these categories.



Customer interviews reveal that SMEs remain highly resilient amid global uncertainty and increasing competition, responding to challenges through product innovation, service upgrades, and diversified market layouts, and actively expanding into emerging markets beyond traditional markets in Europe and the US.





