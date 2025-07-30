COLORADO, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2025 - YBUOJ has issued an official response to a recent notice from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (BaFin), which alleged that the platform was offering crypto asset services in Germany without the necessary authorization. In its statement, YBUOJ firmly reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance, emphasizing that it operates under a robust legal framework and actively seeks licenses across global jurisdictions.

YBUOJ currently holds a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and is also registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These federal-level credentials confirm the lawful status and adherence of YBUOJ to high compliance standards.

YBUOJ emphasizes that its possession of an MSB license and SEC registration signifies its adherence to strict compliance standards, with trading activities subject to oversight by authoritative regulators. This indicates that YBUOJ operates not only legally and compliantly in the U.S. market, but also meets high standards in terms of operational transparency and security.

The BaFin announcement to jurisdictional differences in how licensing of foreign entities is interpreted. YBUOJ clarified that it is headquartered in the United States and does not maintain a legal entity in Germany. As such, it is regulated under U.S. law and aligned with internationally recognized compliance norms. The notice, YBUOJ suggested, likely stems from a regulatory communication gap rather than a breach of German financial law.

Drawing a broader parallel, YBUOJ pointed to similar cases involving major exchanges like Binance, which faces varying degrees of regulatory acceptance across markets despite holding valid licenses elsewhere. Such discrepancies are common in the fragmented global crypto regulatory landscape.

In its response, YBUOJ reaffirmed its commitment to compliance and welcomed regulatory guidance. It pledged full cooperation with German authorities to clarify the facts, stressing that the notice of BaFin relates only to licensing declarations and does not affect operations or asset security.

YBUOJ clarified that the announcement of BaFin was a routine consumer advisory, not a penalty, and urged rational interpretation. European users can continue accessing the platform and trading as usual.

YBUOJ will use this opportunity to enhance communication with regulators in Germany and other regions, maintaining its commitment to compliant, reliable global digital asset services.

