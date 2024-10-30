YF Life Shines at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - The main conference & expo of the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024, one of the most influential FinTech events in Asia, was successfully concluded yesterday. Themed “Illuminating New Pathways in Fintech,“ the event attracted over 30,000 from more than 100 economies. It brought together global industry leaders from banking, securities, investment, insurance and technology sectors to discuss the future of finance and financial technology. YF Life Insurance International Ltd. (YF Life), adhering to its “people-centric, technology-empowerment” core value and commitment to innovation, fully supported and showcased its cutting-edge technologies at InsurTech and WealthTech Area.

YF Life has set up AI Financial Assistant at its booth, utilizing AI to evaluate wealth management needs for clients. Moreover, YF Life is the first insurance company in Hong Kong to introduce Senaptec Sensory Station, a tool widely recognized by physiotherapists and optometrists. Through simple games, clients can gain insights into their brain function and take proactive steps towards a healthier future.