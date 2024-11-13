ZJLD Awarded the Listed Company of the Year 2024 by the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 - The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed, ZJLD Group Inc. (”ZJLD” or the “Company”, SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded the supreme honor - The Listed Company of the Year in The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysis and Professional Commentators Limited (the “Institute” or HKIFA) 23rd Anniversary and Outstanding Listed Company Awards 2024. The award ceremony was supported by a group of elites from Hong Kong’s political and business circles, including the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Finance Department, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Election Committee (Financial Services Sector), the Legislative Council of HKSAR, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association, the Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, and the Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong. This award is a comprehensive recognition of ZJLD’s outstanding performance in business operation, financial performance, and capital market influence since its IPO in 2023, underscoring its industry-leading position.

As the only baijiu enterprise being listed by IPO at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the successful listing of ZJLD Group has enriched the investment propositions in Hong Kong’s capital market, providing domestic and overseas investors with more diverse choices to diversify their risks and capture industry growth opportunities. The Group’s outstanding performance in the first year has also fully demonstrated its strength as a leading Chinese baijiu company. ZJLD has performed exceptionally well in product innovation and market expansion, thanks to its accumulated brand reputation and channel advantages, which have continuously increased market share. Since its listing, the Group’s influence in the capital market has grown more robust, making it highly favored by investors. This “Listed Company of the Year” award granted by HKIFA has undoubtedly further consolidated ZJLD’s industry leadership and brand image.

Furthermore, ZJLD attaches great importance to the national strategic plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, actively expanding its presence in the corresponding market. This not only helps deeply solidify its market position in the Greater Bay Area but also highlights the Company’s contributions and commitment to regional economic development. For investors focused on investment opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, ZJLD is undoubtedly a quality stock worthy of attention.

Mr. Paul Ng, the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group, expressed, “It is with great pride that we have received the ‘Listed Company of the Year’ recognition from the authoritative HKIFA. This is not only an affirmation of our achievements in asset growth, financial strength and brand building over the past year but also a testament to our position as an industry benchmark enterprise. We will take this as a new inception to further consolidate our market share in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, provide consumers with even higher quality products and more excellent services, lead Chinese baijiu to go global, create more value for investors, and make sustained contributions to the long-term and continuous development of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area economies.”

Since its listing in 2023, ZJLD has consolidated its market position through consistently optimizing its product line, strengthened brand promotion, and overseas market expansion. The Listed Company of the Year award will undoubtedly enhance its influence in the industry and inject strong impetus into its future high-quality development. Looking ahead, ZJLD will adhere to its innovation-driven and globally-oriented development strategy, providing consumers with premium products and services and creating abundant payback for shareholders.