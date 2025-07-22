Meta Bright speeds up EV growth through tie-up with ChargeHere

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Bright Group Bhd’s 51%-owned subsidiary Meta Bright ChargeSini Sdn Bhd has signed novation agreements with ChargeHere EV Solution Sdn Bhd – effectively assuming full rights, operations, and revenue streams for four primary electric vehicle (EV) charging station projects.

This marks a significant step forward in Meta Bright’s foray into the EV charging sector.

The strategic novation agreement transfers operational control and commercial benefits for the EV charging stations located at high-visibility properties, enabling the group to rapidly scale its presence in line with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

ChargeHere, operating under the ChargeSini brand, is Malaysia’s leading charging point operator with a network of 935 EV charging points nationwide.

Through the novation, Meta Bright ChargeSini will take over complete management responsibilities including maintenance, operations, and revenue collection, building upon the foundation laid by its joint venture partner.

The transaction not only brings immediate commercial returns through service income and profit-sharing models but also realises the full intent of the joint venture announced earlier in July.

It accelerates Meta Bright’s ability to replicate and roll out similar successful projects across Malaysia.

Meta Bright executive director of corporate and strategic planning Derek Phang Kiew Lim described the novation as a key tactical move that significantly shortens time-to-market in Malaysia’s competitive EV landscape.

He said that instead of starting from the ground up, the company has (through this arrangement), instantly secured EV charging stations in high-traffic, strategic locations.

“This move reinforces Meta Bright’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy business and firmly establishes the group as an active and credible player in the country’s green mobility transition.

“Rather than a tentative entry, the company is accelerating its role in the sector, strengthening its base of recurring income and setting the stage for future growth,” he said.

Phang added that the novation represents a strategic evolution from the joint venture agreement with ChargeHere, further solidifying Meta Bright’s ambitions in the charging point operator market.

Building on this momentum, Meta Bright is currently in advanced negotiations to secure the next phase of EV charging sites in key strategic locations.

Phang noted that the group’s expanding operational track record supports a disciplined growth strategy and underpins its dual focus on enlarging its renewable energy portfolio while contributing meaningfully to Malaysia’s green mobility agenda.