Miti appoints CelcomDigi as strategic partner for Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd has been appointed the official strategic partner to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) for Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025.

As a strategic partner and main connectivity provider, CelcomDigi will ensure a seamless network experience throughout the event, showcase deployable technologies through its AI Experience Centre (AiX), and contribute to policy discussions on regional digital frameworks.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said this collaboration extends beyond providing connectivity.

“It reflects CelcomDigi’s commitment to national priorities and to ensure Malaysia delivers a world-class experience as host of the chairmanship.

“Realising this vision will require strong synergy and cooperation between public and private sectors to drive the success of Asean events, and to showcase the best of the nation’s digital capabilities, innovation, and regional leadership,” he said.

Among the key initiatives CelcomDigi will provide to Asean delegates include an exclusive Asean-themed 5G tourist SIM to commemorate the event. The SIM offers unlimited data and free international calls across Asean at all Malaysian entry points, keeping delegates connected throughout their stay in Malaysia.

The company will also enable high-speed connectivity at meeting venues, outdoor solutions for large events, and 5G access in official vehicles for delegates and key officials.

Asean delegates will also be able to visit CelcomDigi’s AiX, an immersive innovation experience developed with over 40 global technology and local ecosystem partners. AiX features 45 ready-to-deploy use cases across eight key industries, including manufacturing, energy, logistics, and smart cities.

Numerous pilots are already under way with Malaysian enterprises.

The company aims to showcase exportable, scalable, and collaborative local innovation capabilities, opening doors for cross-border initiatives that will contribute meaningfully to Asean’s shared digital future.

Building on these efforts, CelcomDigi will contribute to policy discussions on advancing innovation in AI, robotics, and digital talent development, strengthening cybersecurity and scam awareness to foster a trusted digital ecosystem across Asean.

These efforts align with Malaysia’s ambitions for an inclusive, sustainable, and digitally empowered future.