Miti mulling incentives for investors using local ports, especially those at Kedah Rubber City

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) is considering incentives for investors that maximise the use of local ports, particularly in Penang and Kuala Perlis.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong said the initiative aims to encourage greater use of domestic ports, especially among investors operating around Kedah Rubber City (KRC).

“Miti is prepared to evaluate and propose to the Ministry of Finance the introduction of incentives or other measures to enhance the utilisation of local ports,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap), who asked what steps the ministry was taking to promote the use of domestic ports, either for the import of machinery and construction materials during factory development, or for the export of goods once operations commence.

KRC, located in Kuala Nerang, Kedah, is one of the flagship projects under the Northern Corridor Economic Region. It focuses on the rubber-based industry and is expected to drive economic growth in the northern region.

In reply to the original question on potential cooperation with Thailand to facilitate investor access to Songkhla Port via the Durian Burung checkpoint, Liew said the government’s current priority is to optimise the use of domestic ports, particularly those in Penang and Kuala Perlis.

“This is in line with the government’s strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of local ports, while ensuring that the economic benefits are fully enjoyed by industry players and local communities.”

Liew said Malaysia remains committed to strengthening strategic cooperation with Thailand through existing platforms such as the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Trade Committee.

“Both sides have agreed to enhance trade facilitation, including improvements to infrastructure, logistics systems, and procedures at border checkpoints. These efforts are expected to expedite customs clearance processes and reduce the time and cost of cross-border shipments,” he said. – Bernama