Miti to launch digital dash board SCIMS to strengthen supply chain resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) is set to launch the Supply Chain Intelligent Management System (SCIMS), a digital dashboard that maps out Malaysia’s entire supply chain to strengthen its resilience, by December.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the platform will cover eight critical sectors first – pharmaceuticals, medical devices, personal protective equipment, electrical and electronics, automotive, livestock, aquaculture and agriculture.

“The whole idea for the supply chain management system is to map up key sectors of our country. The idea started when Covid-19 hit, because we wanted to know what are the areas where we need to ensure the supply chain is resilient,” he told the media after launching MIDF’s Global Market Access Accelerator Programme today.

Tengku Zafrul said SCIMS will position Malaysia better to deal with external shocks, from pandemics and tariffs to global supply chain realignments.

“For Malaysia to plan in case of an emergency like Covid-19, even some issues like tariff today, when you map it (supply chain) out, you can see the gap. The platform will highlight where new industries could be invited to fill missing links.

“For example, we don’t have this part of the supply chain. We have this, but we don’t have that. And sometimes when you stack it up, one sector is still too reliant on import. Why don’t we build some of those capabilities in Malaysia?”

Tengku Zafrul said SCIMS will serve as a tool for large corporations and small businesses by making supply chain requirements more transparent.

He added that the platform is also expected to give financiers greater confidence in providing funding.

“When you talk about supply chain financing ... this will help give comfort to financiers, to companies that there is a market. Without adequate support it would be difficult for local firms to scale up and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Tengku Zafrul said the supply chain mapping exercise complements Miti’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which focuses on building strategic clusters and reducing reliance on imports.

“Through our Asean Chairmanship in 2025, Malaysia is also championing greater regional supply chain resilience and integration,” he added.

Yesterday, Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) launched the Global Market Access Accelerator (Glomax), a RM100 million financing programme aimed at helping at least 50 SMEs and MTCs (mid-tier companies) expand into international markets.

Tengku Zafrul said the initiative goes beyond trade promotion by combining financing with advisory services to strengthen companies’ readiness for overseas expansion.

“Today, we have a new strategic initiative under Miti, via MIDF, to help Malaysian SMEs and mid-tier companies expand globally. Backed by an allocation of RM100 million, this programme will support at least 50 promising SMEs and MTCs in scaling up internationally.”

Glomax is designed to enhance financing readiness so that Malaysian firms venturing abroad are “structured, well-capitalised, and sustainable”, Tengku Zafrul said.

Participating SMEs will also receive advisory support through collaborations with agencies such as Matrade, SME Corporation Malaysia, Malaysian Technology Development Corporation, Malaysia Design Development Centre and international market partners.

In addition, MIDF and MBSB Bank are offering syariah-compliant financing solutions under the programme.

Meanwhile, MBSB Group is also accelerating the growth of Malaysia’s SME sector through direct engagement platforms between vendors and government-linked companies.

The MBSB Group Anchor Companies Open Day and Vendor Business Matching Sessions, held at Sime Darby Convention Centre, connected over 400 SMEs and vendors with 20 major anchor companies.

The initiative reflects MBSB’s commitment to building stronger linkages between local businesses and leading corporations such as Malaysia Airlines, Perodua, Proton, PLUS Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional, Sime Darby Property, UEM Group subsidiaries, Duopharma Biotech, and UMW Corporation.

MBSB chairman Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad said this is also an opportunity to take capacity and capabilities to the next level.

“Anchors bring standards, predictability, and volume. Vendors bring speed, technical expertise, ingenuity, and talent. When those strengths work in rhythm, value is created and more importantly, retained here in Malaysia. That’s how we build supply-chain resilience, and compound national capability.”