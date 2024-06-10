MMAG arm in tie-up with Unilode Aviation Solutions to enhance services

PETALING JAYA: MMAG Holdings Bhd’s aviation arm, MMAG Aviation Consortium Sdn Bhd (MAC), is partnering outsourced unit load device (ULD) management company Unilode Aviation Solutions to deliver enhanced services to its customers and for potential collaborations including a ULD management centre at MAC’s Xpress Cargo Terminal.

The partnership will commence with Unilode providing ULD management to MJets Air Sdn Bhd, the commercial air cargo unit within MAC.

MJets Air will have access to the world’s largest, pooling network of over 172,000 ULDs. Unilode will provide ULD management and planning, access to Unliode’s ULD repair centres across 50 global airports, and its suite of digital ULD services.

With Unilode looking after the airline’s ULD needs, MJets Air can focus on its core operations while benefitting from Unilode's best-in-class expertise and cutting-edge digital tracking technology. Additionally, the partnership is exploring the establishment of a dedicated ULD management centre within XCT Aviation, which could lead to the expansion of service capabilities across the region.

Overall, the partnership represents a step for both companies' growth plans. MJets Air’s cargo operation will be significantly enhanced by having its operational capabilities strengthened across its own and Unilode’s networks.

MAC chairman Woo Kam Weng said: “This partnership with Unilode Aviation Solutions marks a transformative step for MAC, enhancing our logistics operations and positioning us at the forefront of the aviation industry in Southeast Asia. Leveraging Unilode’s unmatched expertise in ULD management will not only optimise our operations but also elevate our service offerings to meet the dynamic needs of the market.”

In addition, he said, MMAG’s strategic partnership with Menzies Aviation enhances its ground-handling capabilities.

“Our network is also strengthened by interline partnerships with notable carriers such as MASkargo, Teleport, China Southern Airlines and ANA, enabling us to offer extensive service connections and operational synergies across global markets.”

Unilode CEO Ross Marino said: “We are excited and proud to partner with MAC and its subsidiary MJets Air. We are confident that our ULD management solutions and expertise will provide value to MAC and support its ambitious growth plans. We thank MJets Air for their trust in our service solutions and our people.”

He added that there is a strong focus on optimising ULD utilisation resulting in cost efficiencies and a reduction in CO2 emissions. MJets Air will also have access to their digital platform and its suite of services, such as the Customer Portal and the e-ULD APP.

“Our partnership with MJets Air strengthens our presence in Kuala Lumpur and the growing market in Southeast Asia,” said Marino.