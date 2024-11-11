Mondelez promotes ‘Snacking Made Right’ with sustainability at the core

KUALA LUMPUR: In an era where sustainability has become a critical business driver, Mondelez Malaysia is redoubling its commitment and efforts to lead the future of snacking with the “Snacking Made Right” strategy.

Mondelez Malaysia and Singapore managing director Narmeen Khan said Mondelez Malaysia has positioned itself at the forefront of the snacking industry, embedding sustainability into its growth agenda through the strategy.

She emphasised that the company is on a mission to lead the future of snacking by offering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

“Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us, but it is one of the four pillars of our ‘Vision 2030 Growth Strategy’. We believe that by integrating sustainability into our operations, we can make a tangible impact on people and the planet while simultaneously driving profitability,” Narmeen said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

She said the company has implemented wide-reaching sustainability measures that have boosted operational efficiency.

“Key initiatives include sourcing ingredients more sustainably, leading to a more resilient supply chain. By sourcing ingredients more sustainably, we not only reduce our environmental footprint but also improve our supply chain resilience. This allows us to mitigate risks and manage costs more effectively,” Narmeen explained.

She said Mondelez’s commitment to climate-friendly operations extends to its manufacturing processes, where reduction of energy and water consumption, along with minimisation of waste, has led to lowered operating costs.

“As part of our packaging circularity initiative, we are using less material and promoting recyclable or biodegradable alternatives. These innovations not only meet consumer demand for responsible products but also present significant opportunities for cost savings in the long run.”

Narmeen said consumer preferences in Malaysia are shifting towards healthier, more sustainable snacking options, a trend Mondelez has embraced.

“We have expanded our well-being portfolio, aligning products with ‘Healthier Choice’ criteria. This includes reducing sugar, sodium and saturated fats in our snacks while maintaining the flavours that Malaysians love.

“We are keenly aware of the rising consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable snack options. Our #JomSnekBijak initiative, in collaboration with nutrition experts, promotes mindful eating and sustainability awareness, ensuring our offerings resonate with today’s consumers,” said Narmeen.

In order to reduce plastic waste, Mondelez has introduced recycle-ready packaging, with 98% of its Southeast Asian packaging now designed to be recyclable.

Narmeen said Mondelez Malaysia’s sustainability efforts extend throughout its supply chain. The company’s manufacturing facilities in Shah Alam, Selangor, and Perai, Penang, have incorporated renewable energy sources such as rooftop solar panels, which now account for nearly half of their total electricity consumption.

She said Mondelez has also taken a step towards packaging innovation, aiming to make 98% of its packaging recyclable by 2025.

“The company is a founding member of the Malaysia Recycling Alliance, demonstrating a commitment to recycling at least 25% of its members’ packaging by 2025.

“Creating a more sustainable supply chain is at the heart of our business. We are reducing our reliance on virgin plastics and using alternative materials to align with our sustainability goals,” said Narmeen.