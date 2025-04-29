Nestle Malaysia posts RM1.77 billion turnover in first quarter

PETALING JAYA: Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd recorded a turnover of RM1.77 billion for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q1’25), matching the robust sales figures in Q1’24 and reflecting a 20.1% growth compared to Q4’24.

For the quarter under review, Nestlé Malaysia delivered profit before tax of RM213 million and profit after tax of RM161.3 million, more than triple Q4’24 earnings and confirming the path to profit normalisation after a challenging 2024.

While Q1’25 profit was solid, it moderately contracted against the strong baseline of Q1’24, reflecting an earlier phasing of marketing investments versus 2024, as well as the prudent approach to pricing amidst soaring prices of key commodities, as the company remains mindful of mitigating as much as possible the impact on the purchasing power of the rakyat.

Nestle Malaysia CEO Juan Aranols said that first quarter results are encouraging and represent an important step in their journey back to healthy growth levels and profit normalisation after some challenges in the previous quarters.

Amid market volatility and intense competition, the company continued to drive solid brand plans with effective execution across all channels online and offline.

Aranols said that as they navigate through 2025, they remain vigilant of the multiple factors of volatility in the global market that may impact business conditions, while staying committed to their promise of providing nutritious great-tasting halal products that meet Malaysians’ needs across all life stages.

He added that they are driving automation and digitalisation within their organisation as key enablers of agile decision-making and savings, which in turn fund brand investments and innovations to strengthen market leadership.

“This is what we call the virtuous circle of profitable sustainable growth, always anchored on a strong understanding of Malaysians’ value expectations,” Aranols said.

In Q1’25, Nestle Malaysia kept up a solid pace in its environmental, social and governance initiatives, including the expansion of its Project SAVE waste collection beyond Klang Valley to Penang Island.

“While the operating environment continues to present challenges, the signs we are observing in terms of improved consumer sentiments are encouraging. As guided earlier, we are confident in returning to healthy growth levels by H1 2025, and consolidate the normalisation of our profitable and sustainable growth path. We will continue to invest in product innovation and in enhancing our capabilities at all levels – manufacturing, logistics, commercial, etc.

“As we have done throughout our 113 years in Malaysia, we will continue to be a positive force contributing to the wellbeing of the Rakyat. Building on our strong foundation in the nation, we are confident on this outlook, while we carefully monitor global geopolitical and market developments that may affect broader economic conditions,“ Aranols said.