NexG laying groundwork for leap into future of national digital identity

CYBERJAYA: NexG Bhd is entering a new growth phase as it positions itself at the forefront of Malaysia’s digital identity transformation.

Backed by more than RM1.73 billion in a long-term government contract for its passport solution, the company is laying the groundwork for the next wave of national digital infrastructure.

Chief strategy officer Jorrine Ang Pei Gaik said this significant momentum is fuelling NexG’s expansion beyond traditional sectors, with its sights now set firmly on a comprehensive national digital ID platform.

“We see this as more than just an infrastructure project – it’s a leap into the future of national identity.

“By investing in digital ID infrastructure and upskilling today, we are building the foundation for stronger shareholder value, futureproofing our business model with sustainable earnings, new revenue streams and capital growth,” she told reporters after the company’s annual general meeting today.

With the national push for digitalisation gaining momentum, NexG’s alignment with government priorities ensures it remains an integral player in Malaysia’s tech transformation.

Looking ahead, NexG is committing to long-term strategic investments in both technology and talent.

As NexG sharpens its focus on digital infrastructure and national ID initiatives, the company is already seeing the early impact of its strategy in its financial outlook.

For the financial year ended March 2025, the group recorded solid revenue of RM370 million.

However, this is just the beginning of what the company anticipates to be a significant growth trajectory in the coming years.

“Our strategic investment of RM85 million into the current Skill ID project is a calculated move to drive operational scale and revenue uplift,” said Ang.

“With this investment, we are projecting revenue to increase by approximately 50% in the first phase, beginning in the financial year 2027. This is a clear indication that we are building toward a stronger and more sustainable future.”

Looking beyond the near term, NexG’s digital ID initiatives are expected to deliver even greater value.

By FY27, the group anticipates that revenues could grow by as much as 80% from FY25 levels, driven by new national contracts such as the digital passport and expanded digital identity platforms.

“The groundwork we are laying today is not just for next year – it’s for the next generation of digital governance. We are preparing NexG to be a national leader in identity infrastructure, and these numbers reflect the confidence we have in our direction,” Ang said.

Executive chairman and group CEO Datuk Hanifah Noordin said NexG has embarked on a RM250 million two-phase expansion plan.

Phase 1 focuses on immediate upgrades to its existing facilities, supporting the recently awarded government contract for Malaysian passports while preparing the group to capture new growth opportunities in the secure ID sector locally and abroad.

“These enhancements will double passport production capacity, strengthen secure ID document output, and significantly raise efficiency, security, and technology standards.

“This ensures Malaysia can meet both immediate contractual obligations and growing market demand without compromising on quality or reliability,“ he said.

NexG’s Phase 2 involves the construction of a new advanced facility equipped with the latest secure printing technologies, automation, and integrated digital systems. Upon completion, this facility is expected to deliver an additional 2.5 to 3 times the Phase 1 capacity annually, giving Malaysia the scale to serve both local requirements and international markets.

“With Phase 1 upgrades doubling annual passport production and enhancing MyKad and other ID cards with greater efficiency and security, and with Phase 2 delivering a new advanced facility, NexG will be ready to serve both domestic and international markets.

“Our focus now extends to Asean and Africa – vast regions where secure identity and digital solutions are in demand.

“Backed by Malaysia’s track record and competitiveness, NexG is determined to bring world-class Malaysian innovations to the global stage,” Hanifah said.

With NexG’s long-standing Malaysian contracts as a foundation, the company is well-positioned to expand abroad, which has been traditionally dominated by European providers.

“Malaysia stands a strong chance. Our solutions are more cost-efficient without compromising on quality, and we bring with us the hallmark of Malaysian diligence and reliability,“ Hanifah said.