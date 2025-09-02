PayNet, Fama collaborate to roll out Malaysia’s first grocery vending machine

PETALING JAYA: Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) have collaborated to launch Malaysia’s first-ever grocery vending machine, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of automated retail.

The initiative brings fresh fruits and essential grocery items – including soy sauce, garlic, canned food and more – directly to consumers through a cashless, contactless and round-the-clock shopping experience.

Vending machines have rapidly gained popularity in Malaysia, driven by the rise of cashless payments and the demand for 24/7 retail accessibility.

According to industry reports, vending machine adoption has expanded beyond snacks and beverages to include health supplements, skincare items and fresh produce. This reflects a growing consumer preference for convenient, automated, and touch-free purchasing experiences, particularly in high-traffic locations such as malls, airports and hospitals.

“Consumers today prioritise convenience, and vending machines are transforming how we access food and groceries. By launching Malaysia’s first grocery vending machine, we are embracing this global trend while integrating digital payments and automation to reshape fresh grocery retail,” said PayNet government digitalisation division senior director Firdaus Ghani.

The vending machine is fully cashless, accepting payments through DuitNow QR and other digital payment methods, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction process for consumers.

The initiative aligns with PayNet and Fama’s commitment to digital transformation in agriculture and retail, showcasing how automated grocery vending can enhance accessibility, reduce operational costs, and modernise the way consumers shop for fresh produce.

If successful, Fama plans to scale the initiative by deploying additional vending machines in strategic locations, particularly in areas where access to fresh groceries is limited. To ensure efficiency and sustainability, designated Agrobazaars will manage the restocking and monitoring of the machines, ensuring fresh and essential groceries are always available.

“Vending machines play a crucial role in expanding market access and modernising grocery retail. With this technology, agropreneurs can sell their produce directly to consumers without relying on traditional retail channels, thereby enhancing efficiency and sustainability within the agricultural marketing ecosystem,” said Fama deputy director-general (food security and operations) Shahrizan Sudiman.

With growing consumer demand for contactless, 24/7 retail solutions, PayNet and Fama are leading the charge in revolutionising grocery shopping in Malaysia.