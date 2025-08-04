PayNet joins MIT CSAIL’s research initiative to advance AI-driven financial innovation

PETALING JAYA: Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) has become the sole Malaysian founding member of MIT CSAIL’s research initiative, FinTechAI@CSAIL, reinforcing its leadership in artificial intelligence-driven financial innovation.

“The rise of AI presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. As Malaysia’s national payments infrastructure provider, we’re committed to shaping technology that safeguards trust and financial sovereignty. Collaborating with MIT CSAIL allows us to contribute to AI advancements that are ethical, inclusive, and resilient, which will define the next generation of financial systems globally,” said group CEO Farhan Ahmad.

He added that FinTechAI@CSAIL reflects the growing importance of AI across financial ecosystems, an evolution that aligns with their own trajectory at PayNet.

“We’re integrating AI into the core of our national payments infrastructure, strengthening fraud analytics, enhancing operational resilience, and accelerating digitalisation. Our goal is to build intelligent, secure, and future-ready financial platforms for all Malaysians,” Farhan said.

FinTechAI@CSAIL will facilitate cross-sector collaboration by connecting researchers with regulators, startups and international financial institutions. The initiative builds on the successful track record of applied research and knowledge transfer between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and global financial bodies, aiming to shape the next generation of financial technologies responsibly.

Potential areas of study include efficiency and productivity, regulation compliance and governance, personalisation and customer experience, democratisation of gains and opportunities, fraud detection and cybersecurity, and data processing and utilisation.

“I am excited to work with our initiative members to advance the foundations of AI and enable new capabilities for the fintech industry,” said MIT CSAIL (Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory) director Professor Daniela Rus. “Together, we aim to develop intelligent, trustworthy, and transformative fintech AI solutions that can shape the future of global finance.”

PayNet’s commitment to meaningful AI innovation is also evident in local initiatives such as Program Akar, a collaboration with Microsoft aimed at equipping young Malaysians with skills in AI and data science.

Within its DuitNow ecosystem, the company utilises AI-driven, real-time risk monitoring to maintain robust security and performance at scale, demonstrating how strategic applications can deliver lasting value.

In expanding its global research partnerships, PayNet has formed a partnership with Imperial College London to explore the ethical dimensions and governance of AI in the payments sector. This collaboration builds on PayNet’s practical experience with AI implementation, ensuring that a robust ethical and regulatory framework guides

innovation.