PMB Investment announces income distribution for two funds

PETALING JAYA: PMB Investment Bhd, an Islamic fund management company under Pelaburan Mara Bhd, reported income distribution for the PMB Shariah Tactical Fund and PMB Wholesale Sukuk Fund for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2024.

PMB Shariah Tactical Fund declared an income distribution of 3.26 sen per unit, amounting to a total gross distribution of RM1.2 million. The net asset value (NAV) per unit before the distribution was RM0.7312, adjusted to RM0.6986 after the distribution.

The distribution, credited based on the ex-date of Dec 31, 2024, represents a yield of 6.01% based on the closing NAV per unit as at Dec 31, 2024, with the fund generating a total return of 34.88% (includes distribution yield of 6.01%) for the same period.

Highlighting the fund’s robust performance, PMB Investment chief investment officer Hang Tuah Amin Tajudin stated, “With a remarkable return of 111.84% over the five-year period ending Dec 31, 2024, the PMB Shariah Tactical Fund has consistently delivered impressive results.This demonstrates the fund’s ability to navigate dynamic market conditions effectively.”

The PMB Shariah Tactical Fund employs a tactical asset allocation strategy, allowing flexibility to adjust allocations across various syariah-compliant asset classes, including equities, sukuk, Islamic money market instruments, and deposits. Depending on market conditions, the allocation to equity or non-equity investments ranges from 0% to 100% of the fund’s NAV.

Meanwhile, the PMB Wholesale Sukuk Fund declared a distribution of 4.67 sen per unit, totalling RM816,735. The NAV per unit before the distribution was RM1.1512, adjusted to RM1.1045 after the distribution. This represents a yield of 4.20% for the financial year.

Both distributions were credited on Dec 31, 2024, with the reinvestment date set for Jan 2, 2025.

PMB Investment chairman Datuk Mohd Idzwan Izuddin Ab Rahman said, “2024 was a challenging year, yet our proactive strategies and dynamic portfolio management ensured consistent performance. Our funds, including the PMB Shariah Tactical Fund, remain a testament to our commitment to delivering value to investors.”