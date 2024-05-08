Port of Tanjung Pelepas handles record 1.11m TEU in a month – without any cogestion

PETALING JAYA: Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between MMC Corporation Bhd (MMC Group) and Netherlands-based APM Terminals, has set a new record by handling 1,115,181 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in a single month – all without experiencing any congestion.

The new record follows the Gelang Patah, Johor-based port’s previous high of 1,077,747 TEU set in May.

“Our ability to achieve this record-breaking performance without any congestion solidifies PTP’s role as an indispensable link in the global supply chains,” said PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

By seamlessly managing such substantial cargo volumes, he said, PTP also demonstrates its capacity to consistently deliver exceptional service to customers and partners, while contributing to Malaysia’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, PTP CEO Mark Hardiman said the port’s pursuit of sustainable growth is demonstrated through its significant emphasis on port asset upgrades and infrastructure enhancements. “These efforts align closely with our environmental, social and governance agenda, safety policies, and digitalisation strategy. This approach has enabled PTP to navigate global congestion challenges effectively while allowing for continued improvements and expansions.”

This achievement, he said, is particularly noteworthy in light of PTP’s sustained performance of handling over one million TEU for three consecutive months since May.

“Our journey has not been without its challenges, but it is precisely these trials that have shaped our resilience and determination. The foundation of our success lies in PTP’s unwavering focus on our people, technology and processes, with safety as our core value and our customers at the heart of everything we do,” he added.

Hardiman said none of this would be possible without the support of its customers, shareholders and, most importantly, dedicated staff who should take pride in what they have achieved.