Prasarana launches digital platform to help vendors implement ESG practices

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has launched digital platform Vendor ESG Hub to help nearly 5,000 registered vendors, including SMEs, enhance their capacity to implement sustainable business practices.

Prasarana Group president and CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the initiative was a strategic move to strengthen the vendor ecosystem in Prasarana’s supply chain to ensure compliance with global ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles.

“The Vendor ESG Hub portal offers a range of practical resources, guides and digital tools specifically designed to help vendors understand, assess and progressively implement ESG practices.

“The digital platform is divided into four main segments – ‘Assess, Inspire, Learn and Do’ – which are designed to enhance vendors’ capabilities and readiness to meet the demands of more sustainable future business practices,” he said at a press conference after the launch of the platform here today.

The platform was launched in conjunction with the Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Sustainable Development Week 2025, underscoring Prasarana’s continued commitment to supporting ESG initiatives.

Mohd Azharuddin said the implementation of the platform would be carried out in phases, with the first phase involving 30 to 50 companies identified to take part in the ESG-related education and awareness programmes.

He said that in addition to over 3,000 local SME vendors, international vendors from Europe and Asia, including China and Japan, were also involved.

“We will work with them and learn how to upgrade and this will apply to all vendors, whether international or local,” he said.

Mohd Azharuddin also said that one of the long-term goals of the programme was to reduce carbon emissions in vendor operations.

“One of the key priorities now is reducing carbon emissions. ESG is a broad concept, but one of the actions we can take is to educate vendors on how to reduce emissions in their daily operations,” he added. – Bernama