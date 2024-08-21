Prince Court Medical Centre rolls out Malaysia’s first electric motorcycle ambulance

KUALA LUMPUR: Prince Court Medical Centre (PCMC), in collaboration with First Ambulance, has launched Malaysia’s first electric motorcycle ambulance as part of its pioneering rapid response service.

PCMC CEO Shuba Srinivasan highlighted that this initiative underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering life-saving medical assistance more swiftly and enhancing emergency care.

“This electric motorcycle ambulance plays a crucial role in Prince Court’s goal of improving response times, providing immediate care in congested areas until a conventional ambulance can arrive to transport the patient to the hospital’s ‘Accident and Emergency’ department.

“Equipped with basic medical supplies, the electric motorcycle ambulance allows paramedics to stabilise patients and deliver essential interventions quickly, which can be critical in life-threatening situations,” she said at the launch of the electric motorcycle ambulance here today.

She added that as part of Prince Court’s dedication to community welfare, the hospital also offers free ambulance services within a 10km radius of its location in Kuala Lumpur.

“Our commitment to patient care and emergency response drives us to continually set new standards. The launch of our electric motorcycle ambulance represents a significant step forward in delivering more efficient and faster medical assistance.

“With this initiative, Prince Court is at the forefront of emergency medical response, reinforcing our dedication as a responsible healthcare provider to enhancing the lives of the communities,” Shuba said.

First Ambulance managing director Steven Penafort expressed his pride in partnering with Prince Court to launch the electric motorcycle ambulance as part of their emergency response.

“This innovative approach helps our paramedics reach patients more quickly and deliver the necessary interventions more effectively. We are proud to support PCMC in improving patient care,“ he said.

At the same event, PCMC signed a memorandum of understanding with Orion Residence, a new property development in Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur. The collaboration enables residents, with integrated panic buttons, to benefit from PCMC’s revolutionary emergency care, following the launch of Malaysia’s first electric motorcycle ambulance.