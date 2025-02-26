Rafizi announces tiered funding scheme to accelerate Bumiputera talent development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Economy, through Yayasan Peneraju, has introduced a structured Silver, Gold and Platinum funding scheme, offering up to RM150,000 per individual starting in 2025.

Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli said the new tiered scheme aims to accelerate Bumiputera talent development with RM150 million in annual allocations.

“We need to further increase Bumiputera participation in professional fields while fulfilling the country’s economic needs. That is why we have completely transformed not only the financing model but also the development of the local training and upskilling industry, making it more competitive and accessible to a larger number of people,” Rafizi told reporters at the announcement of the financial scheme today.

He said Yayasan Peneraju aims to produce 100,000 certified Bumiputera professionals in finance, technical and technology fields by 2030, a bold expansion from previous targets.

The new target aligns with the 13th Malaysia Plan, which prioritises key sectors such as digital technology, software engineering, semiconductor design and cybersecurity.

“Starting this year, we are tripling our target for producing certified Bumiputera professionals, including accounting graduates, from just 700 annually to 2,000 this year. For Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia school leavers, the number will increase from 500 to 1,500 this year.

“Similarly, for technology, we will raise the target to 5,000 per year, compared to the previous range of 3,000 to 4,000 over the next 10 years,” he said.

Over the past 13 years, Rafizi said, Yayasan Peneraju has produced 3,000 certified Bumiputera accountants and 4,000 certified technical professionals.

“It’s a good achievement, but certainly, it’s just a drop in the ocean. What we need is to further increase Bumiputera participation in professional fields, and equally important is fulfilling the country’s economic needs,” added the minister.

Yayasan Peneraju CEO Ibrahim Sani said Yayasan Peneraju is shifting its financing model to enhance accessibility and flexibility.

“Previously, funds were paid directly to learning and iraining institutions. Now, they will go straight to the talent themselves. This pivot allows individuals greater control over their learning journeys, making skill development more inclusive, adaptable, and future-ready,” he said.

The scheme is open to Bumiputera Malaysians aged 16 and above, with a valid offer letter or proof of registration from Yayasan Peneraju’s approved learning and training institutions.

Returning alumni are also eligible, subject to certain requirements, and applicants must not be active recipients of other Yayasan Peneraju funding.

The first intake focuses on working and non-working adults, offering technology courses with a target of 7,200 enrolment. The financing scheme will later expand to include a wider target group, adding certifications in accounting, business services and finance, ensuring diverse upskilling opportunities throughout the year.

With this initiative, Yayasan Peneraju reaffirms its commitment to empowering Bumiputera talent, equipping them with the skills, knowledge and opportunities to build a successful future, both for themselves and for Malaysia’s continued economic growth.