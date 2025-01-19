Ramssol launches online platform for used motorbikes

KUALA LUMPUR: Ramssol Group Bhd, a solutions and licensing technology provider through its subsidiary, RAMS Autotech unveiled Rider Gate, a transformative digital platform set to redefine the used motorcycle market in Malaysia.

The launch event, held at Lanai@MATIC, was officiated by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, alongside key industry players and motorcycle enthusiasts.

Rider Gate addresses the pressing need for a safe, reliable, and comprehensive digital platform to facilitate the buying and selling of pre-owned motorcycles. By bridging the gap between buyers and sellers, the application ensures a seamless and secure transaction process while providing Malaysians with easy access to a wide variety of motorcycles. It enhances the market by providing services such as ownership transfer, inspections, insurance, extended warranties, smart financing and reducing fraudulent activities.

Receiving support and endorsement from the Malaysia Motorcycle and Scooter Dealers Association, Rider Gate enters the market with more than 150 registered dealers and targets to grow its network to over 800 dealers and 3,000 outlets nationwide within the first year of its launch. The ambitious expansion will make Rider Gate the largest online platform for used motorcycles in Malaysia.

Loke said, “Rider Gate plays a pivotal role as a digital platform for the used motorcycle market in Malaysia, addressing key challenges such as unclear ownership records, mechanical risks, and transaction safety. This innovation not only meets the needs of our motorcycle communities but also enhances trust and efficiency in the market, representing a significant step forward in embracing digital transformation within the transportation sector. I encourage all stakeholders to explore and utilise Rider Gate, experiencing its benefits firsthand while supporting innovative initiatives that boost our country’s transportation landscape.”

A significant highlight of Rider Gate is its entry into a memorandum of agreement with eAuto Sdn Bhd to simplify and enhance ownership transfer services, ensuring compliance and a hassle-free process.

Ramssol Group Bhd group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Cllement Tan Chee Seng said: “At Ramssol, we are dedicated to improving lives through innovation. Rider Gate is designed to revolutionise the process of buying and selling used motorcycles by making it easier, faster, and safer. The application provides access to high-quality motorcycles, transparent services, and free inspections, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all users. The global used bike market was valued at US$38.7 billion (RM174 billion) in 2021 and is projected to reach US$66.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. With the rising demand for gig economy services, particularly in food and parcel delivery, pre-owned motorcycles have become a preferred choice for riders connected to online platform services due to their affordability and lower insurance premiums. Rider Gate is well-positioned to cater to these market dynamics. Our collaboration with eAuto Sdn Bhd further enhances Rider Gate’s functionality, facilitating seamless ownership transfers and offering a comprehensive solution to meet market needs.”

Future plans for Rider Gate include the sale of accessories, auto parts, and EV motorcycles, as well as technical training courses for mechanics and advanced riding skill training for users.