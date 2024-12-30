Samaiden selected to develop solar photovoltaic plant in Pasir Mas, Kelantan

PETALING JAYA: Samaiden Group Bhd’s subsidiary, Samaiden Sdn Bhd (SSB), received a letter of notification (LoN) from the Energy Commission on Dec 23 to develop a 99.99MW large-scale solar photovoltaic plant in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

This achievement underscores SGB’s continuous commitment to advancing Malaysia’s renewable energy sector and supporting the nation’s energy transition goals, the company said in a statement. The LoN confirms SSB as a shortlisted bidder under the large-scale solar 5 (LSS5) programme.

SGB was selected for Package 3 (30MW to 500MW category) based on its competitive bid and compliance with request for proposal criteria. The project highlights SGB’s expertise in large-scale renewable energy solutions.

The LSS plant, which will have a maximum export capacity of 99.99MW, will significantly contribute to Malaysia’s renewable energy capacity. The project will operate under a 21-year solar power purchase agreement between SGB and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, ensuring a stable and long-term revenue stream.

The plant is scheduled to achieve its commercial operation date by Oct 11, 2027, which is the date it will begin supplying electricity to the national power grid.

SGB group managing director Datuk Chow Pui Hee said securing the LoN and standing out as one of the successful bidders marks an important milestone for SGB and highlights the company’s ability to execute large-scale renewable energy projects.

“The 99.99MW LSS plant in Pasir Mas aligns seamlessly with our strategic plan to expand the group’s asset ownership.

“This project is a testament to SGB’s commitment to supporting Malaysia’s goal of achieving a 70% renewable energy mix by 2050, and we are eager to bring this initiative to fruition while maintaining our dedication to environmental stewardship,“ she said in a statement.

SGB is a renewable energy (RE) specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning and asset investment in solar photovoltaic systems and other RE plants.

The project in Pasir Mas serves as another step forward in SGB’s journey to strengthen its position as a key player in Malaysia’s renewable energy industry.