SC adds 19 potential clone, 8 unauthorised entities to Investor Alert List

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has updated its Investor Alert List to include 19 potential clone entities and eight unauthorised entities as of Oct 18.

In a post on X today, the SC urged investors to be cautious of potential clone entities that may be impersonating legitimate firms.

The regulator identified the potential clone entities as Maybank Investment, Maybank Syariah Telegram Group, HSBC Bank Investment 24, HSBC Bank Official, Pelaburan Syarikat HSBC Malaysia, Berjaya HSBC Investment Malaysia, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd and ASNB Investment Malaysia.

“The potential clone entities also include Tengku Idris FX, Bursa Malaysia Biz, iFast Capital 212, TH Plantations, Bursa Malaysia, Musaffa Investment, UOB Kay Hian, Southern Stock Broker, Artisan Partners, ATS-P and Vettons Fintech Esos,” it said.

The eight unauthorised entities are Sahabat Trader, MMCT Pro, Capital Insight Network, Deus Technology, L-Trader, Compassion Capital Managers, Dira Trader and Secured Prime Trade.

For further details, investors may visit the SC’s official website at https://www.sc.com.my/investor-alert-list. – Bernama